My Purported N.65m Empowerment Scheme Scam – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has disclaimed a group, “Travelling Abroad Opportunities,” claiming to be promoting “Atiku Grant by FG” on social media.

Atiku in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe said the group’s advertised link, https://www.facebook.com/share/p/gZmjSkZtfPm9uBA1/, is a scam.

He added that the purported N65,000 empowerment scheme to successful applicants after they must have filled out an application form and provided their name, account number, and bank, meant to deceive unsuspected Nigerians.

“For the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (2023) is not currently running an empowerment scheme that purports to give N65,000 to successful applicants.

“Also, there is no organisation related to, connected with, and associated with the former Vice President that is running an empowerment scheme by whatever shape or form,” the statement said.

It added that the so-called “Atiku Grant by FG” is a scam, whose objective is to fleece unsuspecting Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

“This is to alert Nigerians not to participate in what is obviously a fraudulent scheme that seeks to hoodwink unsuspecting citizens into thinking that it is a scheme by Atiku Abubakar.

“Even if the Waziri Adamawa was going to embark on such a scheme, he would do so directly and not through a third party that is unknown to Nigerians,” he stated.

Atiku called on security agencies to investigate promoters of this criminal scheme and countless other schemes, whose aim is to scam innocent citizens and bring them to book.

