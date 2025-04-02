My Primary Vocabulary Style Is The Bata Dance –Ridwan Rasheed

Share

Rasheed Ridwan is a Lagos-based Nigerian multidisciplinary artist – dancer, choreographer, festival curator, and dance teacher – who has participated in several major exhibitions and festivals across the world. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the Oyo Stateborn thespian reflects on his journey so far. He also talks about indigenous dance and other issues

How the journey began

During my early years of dancing, I started my training with Footprints of David Art Academy and I was chosen on the street of Abeokuta, Bariga by Mr Seun Awobajo where he trains with his peers.

After their training, I used to go there to imitate what they have done; and this was how he took me as one of the first members of the Footprints of David where we learnt African dances and other styles of theatre.

How Footprint of David Art Academy shaped his artistic journey

Being trained in different indigenous African styles shaped me as a person as I knew more about myself as a black person and also of people and their tribes, basically Nigerian cultures and dance histories.

After my training with Footprints of David, I also went to different workshops to learn other styles but I was more fascinated by Contemporary Dance as it’s a form that doesn’t just entertain but speaks and provoke emotions.

I saw this style but I never liked it being classical, so I decided to make my own style by contemporarising my indigenous style, majorly using the Yoruba bata dance as a vocabulary in co-mixing and reinterpretation.

Who were some of your early influences in the world of dance and art, and how did they impact your work?

Firstly, Seun Awobajo initiated me into the African dance style from childhood and after graduating from the academy, I went on to train and get mentored by Qudus Onikeku who is the director of the Qdance Centre and a popular contemporary choreographer in Nigeria and also the director of the J. Randle Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Sunday Israel Akpan also took me on by lecturing and putting through contemporary techniques and terminologies.

And I also went online to check works and attended virtual workshops of Akram Khan, Sidi Larbi, Anthon Lacky and Christoph Winkler who I worked with in Berlin, Germany.

What unique aspects of informal training in indigenous dance do you think are essential for an artist’s growth?

This informal training has taught me more about self discipline, confidence, consistency and African art/history preservation through movement.

Describe your experience learning and performing in various dance genres. How do these experiences inform your current work?

Learning indigenous dance and its history has shaped my artistic journey to be able to multitask as a full artists, I also identify as a multidisciplinary artist as I convey my message in whatever genre that helps me to communicate with my audience easily and effectively.

This has influenced me so much as I consider my audience when I make art, I always find an entry passage for them to absorb my ideas.

How has your practice evolved since your first public performance at age six?

After my first showing at six, I realised this was a life changing moment for me as a young artist being initiated into the world of art and it is in this same manner that I have been motivated to do and find a clearer path for myself as a creative.

As a multidisciplinary artist, how do you integrate different art forms into your dance performances?

I am more interested in how my messages can be passed across and using the best genres always is what fascinates my plot when I make creations.

Describe a project or performance that combines the various elements of your training? What was the concept behind it?

‘Outer Space’ is one of my project that combines different art genres. This piece was inspired by conventional and modern expression of space in its imaginary, fictional and real cosmos.

I am inspired by the discourse that surrounds conventional and unconventional art spaces, investigating the perception of colonial interaction on African credence of public performance space which they refer as unconventional art space.

Using the imagery of Yoruba songs, egugun, multimedia and dance as style of expressing the message.

What role does storytelling play in your dance, and how do you convey cultural narratives through your performances?

As an Artist, I am storyteller by nature and it is in this quest of telling stories that motivates my pieces. My pieces evolves around African folklore, old and contemporary indigenous histories and dances. I tell my stories through this medium.

You have participated in major exhibitions and festivals across the world. Share your experiences participating in these events.

In 2016, I traveled to Berlin with Footprints of David for three months to create the piece titled ‘Sorry’. After the creation of this piece, we travelled to different cities around Germany and Europe to perform this and it toured from 2016-2019.

I garnered so many experiences for international collaborations and helped me to know more about other ways of creation from European artists/companies.

Which of them would you say has been more impactful in your career and why?

Co-creating piece in Berlin for three months has been more helpful as it really opened my creation spectrum.

Tell us some of the major dance performances you have featured and your experiences?

I have featured in productions like ‘Obi Ati Orogbo’ with Footprints of David; ‘Untitled Series’ by Future of Dance Company; ‘Amuwo’ by Future of Dance Company; ‘Osamede’ by Ayo Ajayi Production; ‘The future is What’ by R2 Produktions and Gangshit collectives; ‘Disloyal Judas’ by Crown Troupe of Africa; ‘Going to Mars’ by Company Christoph Winkler; and ‘Songs and Dances’ by Company Christoph Winkler.

How do you honour the traditions of the indigenous dances you practice while also infusing your unique style and perspective?

My primary vocabulary style is the bata dance; and I regard this technique so much. While I dance, I only explore this dance style in its different dynamicism/techniques rather than its rhythmic form.

Have you faced any significant challenges in your journey as a dancer and artist? How have you overcome them?

I have been able to always overcome challenges by not giving up. Firstly, promoting my works by applying for residencies, festivals and tours internationally has always been a challenge as I get many “No” as answers and sometimes “Yes”.

The issue of funding has always been a major obstacle in creating works but I have trained not to allow finding stop my creative ideas. Sometimes, my works are chosen but finding my air fares has always been a challenge but we will keep making our works.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

