My Political Relationship With Tinubu Broke up Since 2007 –Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in this brief interview, traced his political relationship with President Bola Tinubu, and why it eventually broke up, reports ONYEKACHI EZE

A spokesman for Mr. President said what you’re doing is sort of a betrayal, that the president provided you a platform in 2007, and now you are embarrassing him on the international stage. Don’t you think that it will affect your relationship with him?

In 2007, we came together to form AC. And in Lagos, at the convention I emerged and I got the ticket. And after the convention a few of our friends who are here, met me and told me Bola wanted to be running mate. So, I asked of their opinion on Muslim-Muslim ticket. All of them said they objected. So, I asked them why didn’t they tell him? So that was the end of our political relationship. It broke away as he went ahead and supported (Umaru Musa) Yar’Adua. So where is the ground for him to say I betrayed him?

Those of you who are old enough will remember that in 2003 the PDP took over all the states in the South-West, with the exception of Lagos. I stood before then President Olusegun Obasanjo and said ‘no, you can’t take Lagos.’ And he left it. So, who is indebted to the other? Is it me or Tinubu?

Till today I will not do Muslim-Muslim ticket; it is absolutely wrong and not right. We are multi-ethnic and multi-religious.

Are you not worried that this fight might affect your businesses, it might lead to clamp down on your business interest?

As you must have read in many places, I was the founder of one of the biggest logistics company (in the country) since the military era, and as soon as (Muhammadu) Buhari came, even though we had licenses and we had nothing to do with government; we are just contractors to the oil companies.

As soon as Buhari came, all those contracts were revoked and taken away from us till today, so I am not doing any government business. Yes, I am in other businesses – agriculture, manufacturing and so and so forth. So, I am not scared of any business being taken away from me; it has already been taken away from me since the Buhari administration. They took them and distributed them among themselves.

There were rumours making the rounds that you have been reached by the presidency to back down and drop this fight. Are you under pressure to back out? Have you in any way been reached?

Yes, immediately after the election, I was told there was a delegation of governors who claimed they were sent by the President. But I did not allow them to get into my house.

At what stage do you think this fight will end? When will you consider it is over?

I will only drop the fight when the court rules. If the court rules that I am right, or if the court rules that he is right, that is the end of the fight. At the moment we are at the Supreme Court and there is no higher court than the Supreme Court.