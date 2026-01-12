My Players Deserve Credit For AFCON Performance, Says Pagou

Coach of the Indomitable Lion of Cameroon, David Pagou, in his post-tournament assessment of his team, said his players deserved accolades for what they achieved at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco despite losing out in the quarterfinal against the host, Morocco.

Morocco, on Friday, January 9, eliminated Cameroon in a 2-0 win with goals coming in each half from the tournament’s highest goal scorer, Brahim Díaz, and Ismail Saibari.

In his words, the coach said he was not disappointed at all, as they have a very young team for the future. “I am proud of my players.

We competed well against Morocco, and we leave the tournament with our heads held high,” he said. “We faced some difficulties, but we came back well in the second half.

The second goal we conceded decided the match. “Overall, I am satisfied with the performance. We have a young and new squad, and the players deserve credit for their efforts for the Cameroonian people.

“There is a bright future for our young players, many of whom are playing in continental competition for the first time. We have learned many lessons and left the tournament with a lot of positives.”