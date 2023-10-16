My Plateau Experience In Peacebuilding Helping Broker Industrial Harmony – Lalong

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Barr Simon Bako Lalong has said that the experience he gathered in pursuing peacebuilding and conflict management as Plateau State Governor for eight years is assisting him in his current assignment as he works to bring industrial harmony which is key for the delivery of President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda.

Lalong was speaking during a thanksgiving service by the Izere Nation to honour the immediate past Secretary to Plateau State Government Prof. Danladi Abok Atu held at the St. Paul’s Catholic Pastoral Area, Lamingo Gwafan, Jos North Local Government.

Lalong said the years of hard work and sacrifices in building an inclusive Plateau State devoid of discrimination, oppression and injustice provided a platform for all citizens to be part of governance.

He said the building of confidence and trust is essential for any government to succeed particularly where there are agitations, grievances or differences that could be exploited if not properly handled.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is desirous of developing Nigeria by ensuring that workers give their best in the public and private sectors, hence the quick attention given to the recent planned labour strike which was averted through dialogue.

Lalong used the opportunity to thank the former Secretary to the Plateau State Government Prof. Danladi Abok Atu whom he said worked very hard with others in implementing the Rescue Agenda of his administration.

He assured the people of Plateau State that he will continue to work for the interests of the State in the Federal Government using every opportunity to attract programmes and projects not only under his area of duty but in all ways possible.

Catholic Archbishop of Jos Ishaya Audu described the former Governor as a political leader with vision and passion for carrying everyone along and working with experienced persons like Prof. Danladi Abok Atu to serve the people to their best ability.

While asking him to forgive anyone who may have offended him during his tenure or political activities, Archbishop Audu appealed to Lalong to lobby and stand firm for critical issues such as roads, schools, security and other entitlements of Plateau State as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

In a Homily, Msgnr Prof. Cletus Gotan said service to people is service to God and so anyone given responsibility for public office must work hard to deliver according to their mandate and with the fear of God.

He said the large crowd in attendance indicates that Prof. Atu worked well with people from all walks of life who have decided to join him in thanking God.

The paramount ruler of the Izere Nation Adagwom Izere Dr. Isaac Wakili said the traditional council and the Afizere Cultural and Community Development Association decided to honour Prof. Atu because he is one of its illustrious sons who has done a lot in bringing development to the Chiefdom.

He said Atu also served with integrity and brought pride to the Chiefdom by not engaging in any activity that would bring shame and dishonour.

In his remarks the celebrant Prof. Danladi Abok Atu thanked God for sustaining him and giving him the opportunity for public service over many years including his last assignment as Secretary to the Plateau State Government under Governor Simon Lalong.

Atu praised the Minister of Labour for being a man of peace, competence, compassion and integrity and for allowing him to serve as Secretary to the Government. He promised to sustain the trust and asked other former appointees to also rally around the former Governor and continue to work in building strong political structures that will be useful for service.

The event was attended by dignitaries from within and outside the State including Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Minister Designate and former Secretary to Kaduna State Government.