My Plans For Orile Agege LCDA As Chairman –Ogundimu

A former lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Oluyinka Ogundimu has said that he is willing to serve as the Chairman of Orile Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to improve the lives of the residents of the area.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, Dr Ogundimu anchored his programme of action on the following pedestal: Transparency, Agriculture, Empowerment (youth and women in particular), Education, Infrastructure, Environment, Health and Sports Development.

According to him, the hallmark of any administration particularly at the grassroots level is Transparency.

“We will be transparent in the allocation of the people’s resources. We will also be just ensuring even development of all the wards in the council and we will operate an open-door policy where our people will have direct access to us,” he said.

On his motivation for seeking to serve at the local government level, Dr. Ogundimu said: “I know what my people need at the grassroots. I am ready to serve them, develop Orile Agege LCDA, and make life more comfortable for everyone. I have the requisite experience and I promise not to disappoint them when the time comes.

“Having served Agege Constituency II for three consecutive terms, I have a name to protect. I know what is at stake, and I will do my best to write my name in gold as Local Government Chairman.”

Also very essential to Ogundimu is the development of Agriculture. “Many may ask where we are getting the land to cultivate. I am aware that the outgoing Chairman has purchased a large expanse of land in Ogun State. Through this, we can produce food and cash crops. We can generate huge revenue from selling both locally and internationally,” he said.

Empowerment, particularly for women and youth is also very important to Ogundimu. “We need to empower people, particularly women and youths. Vocational training and Empowerment with tools will be the order of the day. I am a firm believer in teaching people how to eat rather than giving them fish to eat,” he said.

Education is also very essential to him. According to him, the outgoing Chairman has done exceptionally well particularly in the education sector. “We will improve on what he has done, improve on the infrastructure and ensure constant provision of teaching and learning aids for teachers and pupils,” he said.

“We will improve on basic Infrastructure for the people. This will include more road and drainage construction. Provision of essentials like boreholes and trade infrastructure will also be concentrated on. Regular maintenance of the infrastructure is also part of the priority of our administration,” he said.

Health improvement is paramount to the former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. “While we will build new public health centres, we will maintain the existing ones and we will ensure adequate supply of drugs and health personnel to our health centres. Health insurance will be provided for children between the ages of 0-5 years and the aged from the age of 65 and above,” he assured.

Improved Environment is not being left behind. He promised regular desilting of drainages and clearance of refuse.

Ogundimu, a sports enthusiast, lamented that in recent times, Agege has been lagging behind in sports in the state and the country at large.

“In the past we have produced talents for the various national teams in various sports but that is not the case now.

“We will bring sports back by organising sporting events along various public primary and secondary schools in the council area. We are committed to discovering talents for Nigeria in various sports and I know talents are abound in Orile Agege,” he said.

Dr Ogundimu assured residents of the council area that he has always been one of them, living among them and interacting regularly with them.

“I was born and bred here. I know the people, they know me and they trust me, together we will excel,” he said.

