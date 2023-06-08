My Plans For Amuwo-odofin Constituency, By Doherty

As a new member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, what really prompted you to contest for the seat on the platform of Labour Party?

Looking at a particular thing, people normally have varying perspectives and viewpoints. For me, it all started with my move to join the Community Development Association (CDA) in my area to help champion the course for development there about ten years ago. I observed that what the then governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, was passionate about at every stakeholder meeting I attended as a representative of my CDA, is how to ensure a formidable CDA.

In the same vein, we built a strong CDA in my community, Kirikiri Town, to the extent that we made sure that the Depot Owners Association did our roads. When they were reluctant on the grounds that the government would not al- low them to fix the roads, we asked them to use our CDA certificate because it is a government-approved property. That goes a long way to show that CDA has power. On that premise, I reviewed the whole situation concerning most of those we elected to serve us and I discovered that once they get into office, you will not see them again till it is time for another election.

They will resurface again, begging for our votes even when there is no development in our community. I looked at it and said no, this cannot continue. In fact, I did not even tell any of my party’s exco member about my plan. I went ahead the pick the form to enable do what I have to do and before they knew what was happening, they started seeing my posters. And being the Chief Security Officer of my community, the youth body said it doesn’t have a choice but work for me in the election.

What will be your main target as a member of the House?

When you get to a new setting or place, you don’t stop there with your two legs at once. You need to put one leg up and one down to observe what is happening. You will hear people talk, I mean those who were there before you and you will see the way they do things. In a short while, you will pick up and come up with your own bills and lobby to have them passed as well because you are not there to fill your own pockets, you are there to represent people who are expecting more from you.

In Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2, we don’t have good roads. There is nothing to write home about when it comes to what the government is doing for the other constituencies. We don’t have water to drink; our schools are in deplorable state. If you go to our local primary schools, you will confirm what I am saying. We as old students sometimes contribute money to buy furniture and books for students. Back in our days in school, there is this scheme by the government known as SMC, they go on school inspections for both students and teachers every week those are no longer available.

Nowadays, teachers abdicate their core responsibility of teaching to sell things in school. They have turned our primary schools to another thing and that is why you see parents taking their children to private schools and we have a government we voted for. For me, it is time to bring change to my people. I want my people to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Given the peculiarity of your constituency, particularly the presence of tank farms, especially in Ijegun Egba axis, what will you do differently to rewrite history and positively change the narrative as regards development, given your new legislative calling?

Really, as a legislator, if I say I have the power. I might not be right but I still have the power. It is in two ways, you know when there is a case you needed to solve, you will tender it before the people, who are in the real sense supreme. They will weigh the case and make a decision on how to go about it. In fact, before my first hundred days in office, I envisaged calling a Community Development Association meeting. I have just seven wards, so this will be done ward by ward, starting from ward D to the last ward which is ward I.

Once I am done with the community, we will then have a town hall meeting, anything we gather together from there is what we will take to the stakeholders’ forum. There and then we will table before them and say this is what your host community is complaining about, so how do we go about it? Do you know where I am driving towards; each community has tank farms but with me, I am going to be a support to them, I am not going to give too much burden but they have to be responsible by doing what is known as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

This includes a lot of things; giving jobs to them and making sure that their environment is taken care of because when you are doing your business in a place and their roads are not motorable and you are not doing anything, then you are not doing well. When working in a community and their streets are littered with waste by people coming to their community to transact business and you are not doing anything to address it is not really good.

The tank farms should have a fire service station in every community they are using; they should have a health care centre there as well. There is a lot to do and that is why I am telling you that I even need help. In fact, I always tell the ward exco that I do not know everything, but anywhere you see that I have not made an impact or clearly going a wrong, please call me to order.

The need for legislative synergy as a new policy that will drive development must be backed by legislation, given your plan to uplift your constituency and constituents how do you want to ensure this does not contradict existing laws at the federal level?

During the induction meeting with the principal officers and other ranking members, all we discussed give me joy because they told us that our coming to the House is not for partisanship. Whether you are from the Labour Party or All Progressives Congress (APC) does not count within the House but rather how we are going to develop the state. How we going to make Lagos State move forward, knowing that we are one family is what is at the back of our minds.

What is your take on the subsidy removal given the perception that the action was intended to bring more hardship to the people?

I wholeheartedly support Mr. President’s decision on subsidy. Talking about subsidy, who really understands what it means among the people on the streets? There is a set of people collecting this money. As far as Nigeria is concerned, we consume 60 million litres of fuel every year, the analogy is this, they brought this item into the market saying they want to sell it for N500, and the government now insist that okay don’t sell it for N500 because I don’t want to punish my people, sell it for N185, minus that amount from 500 you will have N315.

Government will say okay I will be paying you that yearly so as to make sure that the citizen has their satisfaction but instead of doing that which the government had agreed with you, you keep on killing the government over it, the government are dying they pay an excess of money they are supposed to pay for subsidy every year. I reiterate my take on the President’s action; he has spoken well whoever tackles that is an enemy of this country. You will see that very soon fuel will go back to a price that will be stable for people to buy it.