My Personal Encounter With Life Shaped Me Into What I Am Today –Omofemi

Celebrated Nigerian artist and curator, Oluwole Omofemi, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, reflects on his journey as an artist. Known for painting the last commissioned painting of Queen Elizabeth II before her death, Omofemi who is based in Ibadan, Oyo State, also calls on the Oyo State government to rescue his Alma Mater, the Arts School, Ibadan Polytechnic.

How my journey as an artist began.

As a young boy who grew up with his grandfather in the interior part of Ekotedo, Ibadan, I have always believed that impossible is nothing.

My grandfather wanted me to become an electrician by all costs, because he has always believed that there’s nothing I could survive with rather than being an electrician.

And there is a story why he actually felt like being an electrician is the only means of survival. I remember, we used to have this black and white television in our house then.

And anytime this TV gets faulty, my grandfather would ask me to carry it on my head and take it to about two kilometre walk to where the electrician would fix it.

At a point, my grandfather fell in love with electrical work. And he said to me that he wanted me to become an electrician when I grow up, so that I’ll be able to fix television for people in the neighbourhood.

But for me, I wasn’t really convinced with that, but as an African, and most of the profession that is being chosen by African today are mostly being determined by their parents.

But my case was a little bit different because there was something inside of me that was telling me that there’s more to life than just being an electrician. Naturally, I have passion for drawing.

From the story that my grandfather told me, I was always making some drawings on the wall, on the cardboard, and create some kind of objects from cans and papers. Then I was just doing it innocently.

But to my surprise, the people that I was actually expecting to get the encouragement and the motivation from, I couldn’t get it from them. For in stance, my father, who wanted me to become a lawyer.

And my mother, maybe because of probably lack of exposure or something, she wasn’t really worried about that. She just let me to decide whatever I feel is okay for me.

So, I wasn’t really getting the motivation from the people close to me. I was getting it from the people outside. At a point, a few years later, I was introduced to the art market by one artist to Alexies Galleries in Lagos.

So from there, I had my first sales, which actually motivated me and boosted my confidence and my career. And I said to myself, I was going to be a successful artist.

First sales by a gallery

I’m talking about gallery, not like the first person. As I said, I was introduced by one artist to Alexies Galleries in Lagos, because the idea then for us has always been, everything has to come from Lagos. So I was looking to penetrate into the Lagos market then.

So my first sales came, like, I think it was N130,000 then, which Alexis send to me. She sold one of my paintings, and I was excited. So that painting boosted my confidence, gave me a sense of hope, telling me that, I’m in the right direction.

And after that, I came back motivated, and confident that this is actually the right thing. So, after the sales, I got the money, I was happy. And when I got back home, I gave part of the money to my grandfather.

And, growing up with my father, it has never been an easy journey for me, because when I could not get the support from him, I went out doing some menial jobs, like hawking beers in the street of Ekotedo, in Ibadan, selling pure water, selling rice, too.

And even went on to sell sweets after my closing time in secondary school – Community Grammar School, Mokola, Ibadan. But despite every challenge that came in front of me, I said to myself, I’m going to be a successful artist, no matter how long it takes me.

I’m going to be successful and I’m going to be rich. Those are my words of affirmation then.

Painting the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

So, years later, the same boy who had gone through all this was invited to Buckingham Palace by King Charles, after being the last official artist to paint the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, commissioned by Tatler magazine.

I have two galleries that I work with, one in Spain and one in London. So there was a time the one in London called me and told me that there’s a meeting going on and there’s been a lot of names of black artists on the table, and that they are looking for a black artist to paint the portrait of the Queen before she dies.

And he said that they discovered that I’m the best suitable for the job. They’ve seen my work and some of my works have incredibly done well in the auction, in secondary market and so on.

So he told me that I am going to paint the Queen. I felt like, oh, wow, this is amazing. This is going to be a turning point for me. So, the first thing I did was that I went to see my grandfather and asked him about what he knows about the Queen.

And he gave me some story, but unfortunately the story he gave me could not get me enough information. So I went online to study, read about it and see the video of the Queen herself. And that was how I was able to paint the portrait.

And that was it. And after the painting of the portrait, we had an exhibition at Sotheby’s in London for like a week. It was amazing. I think the picture was actually sent to King Charles. He’s also aware of it, because after the painting, the portrait is also officially included in the Royal Portrait of the Queen.

And after that, we were given an invitation – me, my gallery – to come to Buckingham Palace. So I went to Buckingham Palace, and that was how I met King Charles. Since then, God has been faithful. The journey has been going very smooth.

And I’m happy that today, I’m a beacon of hope for other Nigerian artists. A lot of artists who at a point, wanted to give up on their career, they see me as a motivation, as a hope for a new challenge for them.

Visit to my Alma Mater – Arts School, Ibadan Polytechnic

It’s so sad for me to see my Alma Mater, particularly, the Painting Department in such condition. Even before I graduated from the school in 2015, it has always been like that. But the situation was not as bad as what I saw when I went there recently.

I almost shed tears. And from what I’ve heard so far, they don’t even have lecturers. They have over 500 students coming and being taken by only one lecturer, which is something that saddens me.

During my time, we were just three in our in our school – me, Wale Busari, and Samuel. Wale is still practising, but I don’t really know about Samuel. We were just three in the class, so that was it.

Now, it’s about over 60 people in the class. A class that even when we were there, when we were three in the class, we were still struggling with the space because of the size of our canvases.

But going there now to see about 60 people, 50 people, managing the same class that three people were complaining about years ago, I think it’s really sad and it’s so disheartening.

Way forward

I’m using this medium to call on the management of the school, especially the government, our governor, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Abiodun Makinde, to please, in the name of God, help us bring back that department to life.

Art is life. We can’t live without art. We need it more than any other thing, because the department is already down. I also want to call on individuals who might want to be part of the development of the school.

I’m calling on every art patron, art lovers, curators, to come and help bring back, not only Ibadan Poly, but the art school in Nigeria, to life. Generally, the art school in Nigeria is in dire need of help.

And I want people who love art to help too. So I’m using this opportunity to call upon everybody, either you are a lover of art or you are a collector, just help us. We need help at that department now.

My art technique, style.

My art is a representation of my experience and what I am. Individually, we have our identity. What made up Omofemi, I didn’t just wake up one morning and become, or paint the way I paint.

And that is what I’ve been saying to a lot of people. What helps me to paint the way I paint today, or the technique, is part of the things I went through. My personal encounter with life shaped me to what I am today.

When I paint, I try as much as possible to paint my truth, to paint what I feel like it is right. And when I paint it, I’m unapologetic about it.

Can you share your experience running an art gallery?

Now, the idea of me running a kind of a gallery and artist studio space, was the idea of me trying to give back to the community, and also try to give a kind of promotion to the younger artists who are coming after me.

Lately, all the works in my studio here are the work that I personally bought directly from each of the artists. And I feel like the best thing I could do is to display, encourage, and also motivate people.

So the recently, I decided that since that I have the space here in Ibadan, I think it’s also a very good thing for me to probably give the space for rent, maybe for a token, just to encourage and allow artists who have been thinking of exhibiting or doing something for their career.

So I feel like, having this space alone to myself, this could also be an opportunity for me to promote the younger artists and give them a creative space to exhibit their works.

Advice for aspiring artist

My first advice is you have to be yourself. Then the second advice is that you must define your purpose; you must define what you want. Don’t let anyone define your future for you.

You must be able to define your future. And your passion is not just a gift to you, but it’s a gift to the world. Whatever you do, you have to be honest to yourself. This is art.

