‘My Passport Is Being Withheld’ – Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti has alleged that her international passport has been withheld.

Natasha, who took to her Facebook page in a live broadcast on Tuesday morning, November 4, said she had been prevented from travelling.

She said, “Having completed the celebration of my second year, I decided to take a week off and my passport is being withheld again. The same thing happened.

“I have committed no offense and there is no order from the court to seize my passport and deny me traveling.

“The last time it happened, the officer in charge told us that the Senate President Godswill Akpabio instructed them to withhold my passport and prevent me from traveling”.