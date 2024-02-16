My Passion for Music Evolved Into Love For Dance, Theatre –Ohia

Jennifer Ohia is a seasoned artiste – dancer, actor, and singer – with over 15 years experience in the dynamic world of performing arts. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her workshop project titled Release, therapeutic power of the performing arts, and other issues

What really inspired you to pursue a career in theatre?

My mum was one of my main inspirations. She would challenge me to read books and she did it in such a way that the characters in the books came alive to me. She would quote some lines from Macbeth, using them in everyday conversation and I would be so blown away. The second biggest inspiration was when I saw the film adaptation of the Broadway Musical ‘Annie’. That was it. I fell in love with musicals and it just fit right into the love I already had for music. I was that child that when I was sent to go get something If I could dance my way there, I would. Everything about the arts excited me. I was in such awe of Ms. Onyeka Onwenu, Bright Chimezie, Alex O’ Aunty Joke Silva, and Uncle Olu Jacobs who I have been so fortunate to work with, Aunty Taiwo Ajai-Lycett and this is just my Nigerian list. I would stay up at night watching movies. As a teenager, I got into so much trouble because I could be cooking and watching a movie or reading a book and I would burn the food because I was so wrapped up in what I was watching or reading. When I read books the characters would come alive to me.

When I watched a movie, stage drama, or musical, I would always think to myself. I want to do this. This is what I want to do with my life. But as an African child, a Nigerian child especially, you do what your parents say. So when I was told I was going to be a doctor, I said yes. I didn’t quite get to study medicine but the next best thing for me at that time was microbiology.

So, how did it happen? I mean, your journey into becoming an artist.

I fell in love with music at a very young age and joined my church choir. I remember that my older brother and I were the only children in this adult choir at the time. It was such a great experience that it shaped the future of music for me. This passion for music evolved into love for dance and theatre as I grew older and found outlets for creative expression in the church. At that time, dance or choreography in the church was called Kingdom Dance. These combined passions led me to join the Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club while I was at the University of Port Harcourt in 1998, and I’m still a member of Spirit of David (SOD) today. To think of it, Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club was actually the first platform that gave me the opportunity for full expression of most if not all of my forms of creative expression. Through Spirit of David, I met Mrs Sarah Boulos, who is the founder and chairperson of the Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), and ended up becoming one of the foundational members of SPAN.

Around that same time, I met a music producer who was working on my friend’s album and he took me to the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, where he introduced me to Victor Phullu. And that opened up a whole new world for me as through Victor Phullu, I met Dayo ‘Ijodee’ Liadi, Thin Tall Tony, Zara Udofia, Frank Konwea, Kenneth Uphopho, other actors and dancers at the National Theatre.

What is the idea behind your workshop project titled ‘Release’?

This is a long answer so please permit me. The inspiration for Release came from my own life experiences, from abuse at a young age to losing my mum and blaming myself for her passing and refusing to give myself permission to grieve and heal, my daughter coming early and facing all the battles that she did, to dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on everything, to mental health challenges, to losing one of my younger sisters, to health challenges but more importantly, finding the faith, support and love to fight and keep fighting through it all and rediscovering the therapeutic power of the performing arts or the expressive arts. I’ve carried this dream in my heart for years. The desire to give back to help is what drives me. We all get so easily triggered and I believe that most times, it is because of all the baggage we carry. I remember one, time years ago, I got home from work, dropped the car keys, and said to my husband that I wanted to take a break from driving for a year. He looked at me like I had lost my mind. I had to explain to him that I was battling a significantly high level of road rage and I needed to take a step back and find ways to cope. Especially, because as we know, ‘This is Lagos’, and driving in Lagos, sometimes feels like being in the real-life version of the ‘Fast and the Furious’ movie, where the roads trans- form into adrenaline-fueled race tracks, and every driver is a potential action hero.

As a people, we are carrying so much, bearing so much. I look around every day and I see pain, I see anger, I see a lot of pent-up aggression; but where there’s anger there can be calm, where there is pain, there can be comfort and love, laughter and joy. Please don’t misunderstand me, the idea here is not to create a perfect world. That is not even possible. The goal here is to equip people with the tools they need to cope, to thrive, to endure to persevere, and most importantly, to become resilient. And what is resilience? Well for me, resilience is the ability to bounce back from difficulties or adversity. It involves adapting to challenges, setbacks, or trauma and returning to a state of well-being. As a young child in church choir years ago, whenever we got hung up on something that went wrong, whether, during a concert or ministration, my Pastor would say to us “Learn the lessons, for- get the details”. I never really understood that at the time. Perhaps, I was too young and lacking in life experiences to fully get it, but now I do. You see resilience is not just about enduring difficulties but also about the capacity to recover, learn from experiences, and move forward with newfound strength. That is the main goal.

I’m not a certified therapist yet, that is in the works. However, I have some coping tools, tools that I have gathered through my years in the performing arts space, tools that have helped me and others. So when the question of “how can I help?” arose, the answer was clear. Use the tools you have and that is what ‘Release’ is about. ‘Release’ is all about creating a safe haven where people can pour out their emotions, especially those tied to trauma, pain, grief, and loss. It’s not just a workshop; it’s a deeply emotional journey. Through art, movement, and performance, we aim to help individuals express what words often fail to capture. It’s a space where hearts can be heard without say- ing a word, fostering healing, understanding, and a shared sense of belonging. The goal is to let go, to feel, and to find strength in the beautiful mess of emotions we all carry.

How has the reception been?

‘Release’ has received overwhelmingly positive feedback, although some initially approach it with uncertainty and reluctance, expressing sentiments like, “I’m not sure what this is about” or “I don’t need this session.” However, as participants immerse themselves, a collective realization occurs— a genuine release. This journey from skepticism to profound impact highlights the transformative nature of ‘Release’. It offers a breakthrough for genuine healing and transformative experiences. ‘Release’ emphasizes moving forward with grief, loss, pain, or trauma on one’s own terms, allowing time and space for healing.

After this, what next?

As I reflect on the current status of ‘Release,’ it feels like we’re just scratching the surface of its potential impact. The initial stages have laid a strong foundation, and now, the imperative is to stay committed, nurture its growth, and extend its influence to a broader audience. There’s a sense of untapped potential, and by reaching more people, ‘Release’ can truly make a significant and widespread difference.

How do you define success as an artiste?

Success is relative. For me, it is seeing the immense positive impact and transformation my art brings to the people who come in contact with it.

Does art help you in other areas of your life? How?

Yes, it does. There are so many different ways that the arts help me especially the expressive arts. We live in a world that is bound by tension, negative emotions, and a lot of heaviness. Therefore, for me, the foremost way that the arts help me is through emotional expression, self-management, or self-regulation and it also helps with stress management. Secondly, I am an introvert by nature so my default mode is to keep to myself. However, the arts have helped me build the confidence I need to engage socially. It has helped me harness and refine my communication skills and so much more.