My Ordeal In Captivity’ll Lead To Renewed Efforts To Tackle Security Challenges – Benue Kidnapped Commissioner

Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Mathew Abo on Friday said his ordeal in the hands of kidnappers will lead to renewed efforts by Governor Alia’s administration to tackle both internal and external security challenges confronting the state.

Hon. Abo who was abducted on September 24th 2023, regained his freedom three days ago.

He has since been reunited with his family in Sankara, Ukum Local Government where he was abducted.

In a statement he personally signed and released to the media, the Commissioner expressed gratitude to God, Governor Hyacinth Alia, his colleagues, and security agencies among others for his safe release from captivity.

“I appreciate all the efforts and prayers that have culminated in my safe release and reunion with my family and society.

“I wish that my ordeal will lead to renewed efforts to tackle both internal and external security challenges in the state and I call for the cooperation of everyone in the task ahead.

“May I assure you that I remain determined more than ever to effectively utilize the platform which Governor Alia has offered to me to serve the people of the state as a member of the Benue State Executive Council with renewed vigour?

“I particularly express appreciation to the entire staff of my ministry and its parastatals as well as others within and outside the state for the unrelenting prayers and I enjoin them to continue to pray for my success and that of the entire Alia administration”.

Saturday Telegraph gathered however that the abductors of the Commissioner are still in custody of the former Chairman Ukum LGA, Mr. Washima Erukaa and his cousin who it was learnt discreetly went to negotiate with the kidnappers and was also kidnapped.