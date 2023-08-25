My New Single, Kpofem, Will Get Me To Feature Burna Boy, Wizkid –Kswag

Versatile Nigerian musician, Ogechi Kelvin Nwachukwu, also known as, Kswag, has said that he is optimistic that his new single, ‘KPOFEM’, will not only wow music lovers but will make his dream of featuring music stars like BurnaBoy, Wizkid and Olamide in the nearest future. In an interview char, Kswag disclosed that “KPOFEM”, which means to “party together” will be released this Sunday, August 27, worldwide under the stable of Kswag Entertainment.

‘KPOFEM’ is a danceable song that talks about partying , enjoyment and lifting up mood with a good spicy beat. It is definitely a song to download, listen and enjoy. “My vocal ability is another distinguishing factor. I have been commended severally through the way I express emotions and convey the message through my voice. My performance skills, charismatic presence, captivating the audience with energy, passion, and connection to the music is a defining characteristic,” he said.

Ogechi added that he received parental support while growing up toward the discovery of his musical career and served as motivation to him. Born October 5, 1986, Kswag who hails from Imo State, Nigeria, started his musical career years ago and has several hits like ‘Jabo’, ‘Beautiful Face’ among others to his credit.

Growing up, he was exposed to various music genres and was particularly drawn t o the rich sounds of indigenous Igbo music. This influence would later become a defining factor in his musical style. He ventured into different kinds of music genre such as HipHop , Afro- beats etc.

This made him versatile toward delivery of good songs to his fans in diaspora. His ability to seamlessly blend these diverse elements has set him apart from his peers. K s w a g is actively involved in giving back to society and has supported various charities.