My near-death encounters with Pa Adebanjo during NADECO era –Driver

Seated in the lawn of the expansive Lekki, Lagos, residence of the just departed Afenifere leader and nationalist, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, was a gentleman dressed in brown checkers attire with a matching cap.

From his visage which our correspondent saw from afar, the middle aged gentleman looked somewhat dejected and sad like someone who had lost something very precious and dear to him.

Apparently in a world of his own wondering why fate had dealt him such a cruel blow with the demise of his boss of 28 years whom he affectionately referred to as ‘Baba’ (father).

Occasionally lost in thought, he stared into space trying to hold back tears but from time to time but came back to reality whenever his attention was needed by the Adebanjos who recently lost their patriarch, to the cold hands of death at the age of 96 after a brief illness.

Whenever his name was called and his attention was needed, Mr. Sunday Olawale Gaba would spring to his feet to do whatever he was asked to do as a member of the larger bereaved family and when the assigned task was completed, he relapsed to his default setting of mourning his ‘father.’

For the 58-year-old Togolese-born driver, life seems to have come to an abrupt end on Friday, February 14, when the Ijebu-Ode born Afenifere chieftain took his last breath, terminating his eventful life of advocacy, politics and philanthropy.

When Gaba finally opened up to Saturday Telegraph, he recounted the relationship between him and the deceased saying, “Baba took me as his son. He never called me ‘driver’. I was like a son to him because he was fond of giving me advice and some useful tips on life.

“Baba was also so benevolent to me as a father would want to do to a son because he bankrolled the wedding of my daughter and trained my son from primary school to the university level. All these gave me the right impetus to devote my life to him for 28 years.”

Recollecting the events that led to the death of the elder statesman, Gaba who lives within the sprawling compound, said he got a distress call from the family on the worsening state of health of Pa Adebanjo who was having problems breathing properly.

“I got the message that Baba wasn’t breathing very well and I had to leave my quarters but unfortunately he had given up the ghost by the time I got to the main building to see him,” he said in a voice laden with sadness.

According to Gaba, the events of the last 28 years of his working relationship with his deceased ‘father’ were very numerous and indeed eventful but he could only share two of such which he said have remained etched in his sub-conscious.

One of such was the burial ceremonies of the late leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, in his Owo, Ondo State country home, shortly after his (Gaba’s) appointment as Pa Adebanjo’s driver.

He stated that unknown to him and his boss, the entire premises of the hotel had been cordoned off by some soldiers who had been stationed to keep vigil at the hotel where guests of the Ajasin family had lodged prompting quick evacuation to prevent any form of harm from the menacing intruders.

“It was during the (General Sani) Abacha regime. It was during the burial of Papa Ajasin in Owo. I remember that the occasion was attended by the then Chief of General Staff. Unfortunately, at the hotel that we stayed for the event, we didn’t know that the whole premises had been surrounded by soldiers.

“We were oblivious to their (solders’) presence but at about 7pm, we discovered their presence and we had to leave Owo town that night because we didn’t know what the soldiers were up to. We had to take to our heels. We ran until we reached where our cars were packed.

“This was a time that the military government was hunting down perceived political opponents in the country and it was the time when NADECO was demanding a return to civil rule,” Gaba said, adding that the visiting party had to put up at the Ijebu-Ode resident of Adebanjo late in the night at about 12 midnight.

Another occasion which he recollected was the send off party that NADECO organised for a former Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria, Mr. Walter Carrington.

He stated that due to the dangers posed by such occasions to members of NADECO, members had to use decoy by fooling the Nigerian authorities that the event was to be held in the house of a chieftain, Chief Solanke Onasanya’s home in Surulere but instead held it in Baba Ayo Adebanjo’s residence.

He said, “An advance party of NADECO members had been stationed at the home of Baba Onasanya to give the impression that the event would hold there but the main one was to take place somewhere else, at Baba Adebanjo’s home.

“Unknown to us again the soldiers were tracking our movements and monitoring us. They were getting up to date information regarding our activities. The event was half way when we heard a loud bang on the gate which we had locked but when we didn’t open on time, they broke the gate to gain entry.

“I remember that the first person to confront them was the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi who asked them what they were doing there. It was when that was happening that Baba Adebanjo came forward and spoke with them. What I remember is that, in the end, the soldiers joined in the event as they were served food and drinks before they finally departed,” Gaba said.

On what he learnt from his association with the deceased, he said, the late elder statesman taught him to always be truthful at all times, even at great inconvenience to himself, adding “Baba always told me to protect my name and integrity and the only sure way to that was to always be straightforward at all times in all situations.”

On the best way to immortalise the late lawyer-turned politician, Gaba urged all Nigerians both the leadership and the led to ensure that the advocacy and the ideal that the late Adebanjo championed and espoused while alive were looked into with the hope of bringing them to light, saying when these are done, the country will become the much envisaged Eldorado that all and sundry wish and pray for.

