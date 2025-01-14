My Name’ll Be Mentioned When History Of Bayelsa Will Be Told – Diri

Share

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has said that he is happy that his name will be mentioned among those who developed Bayelsa State.

This was as he disclosed that the numerous infrastructure projects his administration had embarked on were beginning to dispel the narrative that the state’s terrain was difficult to develop.

Speaking on Tuesday during an inspection of ongoing projects in the New Yenagoa City and at the Okaka Housing Estate, the governor stated that his administration was building a new planned city.

I’m a statement by Daniel Alabrah,

Chief Press Secretary to Douye Diri, he particularly called on Bayelsans outside the state not to believe the narrative that its terrain was difficult to develop.

The governor stated that the new legislators and the commissioner’s quarters in New Yenagoa City were signature projects of his administration and expressed satisfaction with the level of work done

The governor also noted that the administration had embarked on several massive projects by judiciously utilising the state’s monthly allocations without borrowing a dime.

The statement reads: “This legislator quarters is one of the major signature projects we are going to commission during our anniversary in February. We are building a new Bayelsa city; a planned city in Yenagoa.

“Those that said our terrain is difficult and cannot be subdued, I’m happy that we are subduing it and now dispelling that belief, particularly for those who are outside Bayelsa State.

“This is not a terrain that is too difficult for anybody to develop. I am happy that we are putting the records straight about the history of developing this terrain.”

Speaking on the Okaka Housing Estate, Diri stressed that the one-bedroom housing unit project was initiated during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan when he was governor of the state.

He said the project was abandoned for a long time but his administration decided to complete the buildings and would also embark on new housing projects for all Bayelsans.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Moses Teibowei, assured that the new House of Assembly quarters would be completed for inauguration during the anniversary celebration in February.

Teibowei said: “My target is the last day of January. I am very sure that this project will be delivered because we work on Saturday and Sunday.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of the Bayelsa State Housing and Property Development Authority, Rt Hon Tonye Isenah, said the agency had completed 48 units of one-bedroom flats out of the 192 flats.

He said the project was being executed through direct labour.

