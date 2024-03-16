My Music Influenced by Multi-Cultural Life Experience – Blaki

Port-Harcourt-born Afrobeats sen- sation Francis Chijioke popularly known as Blaki, who’s currently making waves in faraway Germany with his style of music is another Nigerian on the world stage to watch out for. Blaki, a songwriter, producer, entertainer and DJ relocated in Germany years back, in search of greener pastures, but ended up in music. He has a history of integrating meaningful lyrics into enjoyable beats.

Blaki, who began his career as a rapper, and had his first single in a CD featuring German singer, Northside, said he wrote his first lyrics, while he was in secondary school. The Port-Harcourt boy, who also sings in German language has had a string of hits over an enduring career with songs including “Obinwanne”, “Prayer for Nigeria”, “Gbadu you Soccer Fiesta”, “Happy Birthday” and his latest single, “Waka Waka” featuring Cedar Case.

Blaki however describes himself as “Afrobeats ambassador in Germany”, adding that his music is influenced by multi-cultural life experience. The singer, who has once shared the stage with the likes of 2Baba, Duncan Mighty, J Martins among others, believes that his best is yet to be seen in terms of sounds and messages conveying positive vibes. Interestingly, Blaki is the president of German Afrobeats All Stars, a group of rising stars who came together to promote the Afrobeats culture, while sojourning in Europe.