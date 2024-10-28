My Mum, Family Not In Support Of My Marriage – Regina Daniels

Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has disclosed that her mum and her entire family opposed her marriage to billionaire senator, Ned Nwoko.

Speaking in a live video via her Instagram page, she met her husband during an outing with one of her ex-boyfriends.

She said, “I went to visit my boyfriend and I was so angry about why we had to go sightseeing, but when we got there I met a cute man.

“The moral of the story is that your boyfriend should not stop you from seeing your husband.

“When I started with my husband I forgot I was to have boyfriends; of course, I had like 20. When people think I don’t have a choice, I’m like what?

READ ALSO:

“People were saying mummy forced me not knowing that she was against the marriage, my full family said no.”

New Telegraph reports that Ned Nwoko married Regina Daniels in May 2019 in Aniocha Local Government Area, Delta State despite the huge gap in age.

Explaining why he married Regina, Ned Nwoko revealed why he married the 23-year-old actress, he stated that he tied the knot because Regina was from his place.

Nwoko said: For her particularly, I married her because she is from my place. I wanted to marry a wife from my place, and I was looking for the right person. By the time I met her, I knew she must be the one,”

Share

Please follow and like us: