My Mum, Biggest Supplier Of My Madam Theresa’s Costume –Kenzy Udosen

There appears to be a boom in social content creation. Every young person wants to jump on this wagon. How challenging can bringing up content be?

Honestly, content creating on the outside can seem very easy but it’s not. With the constant evolving nature of the art of content creating, it has become more than “something that’s done for the entertainment of people on social media”. It has become an actual career path that needs consistency, discipline, business acumen, financial education, as well as cultural awareness.

So much goes into what the audience consumes and it’s very important for a person to know this. Challenges arise in trying to keep up with ever changing trends, maintaining relevance while still creating a niche. Technically, challenges for a content creator will include the cost of production; from filming to editing and otherwise. ‘It does take a lot’ but these are surmountable challenges.

I understand you are from both Cross River and Igbo. How were able to master speaking Igbo language, fluent English and then Ibibio languages?

I am from Akwa Ibom as well as Anambra. My dad is from the former and my mum, the latter. I can’t speak Ibibio. I grew up in Onitsha, Anambra State. That pretty much explains my Igbo speaking. As for the ‘supri supri’ English, I watched a lot of TV growing up. I wasn’t exactly the outgoing type. So, I would always sit in front of a TV.

I loved watching NatGeo Wild, BBC, Cartoon Network, etc. There wasn’t any part of my life where I made an intentional decision to be fluent in either Igbo or English. It just sort of became something I was naturally good at, especially with the influence of my environment.

Many young people, who are going into content creating on social media dabbled into it because of lack of jobs. Did you find yourself in this situation before creating your ‘Madam T’ character?

Not exactly! The ‘Madam Theresa’ character was created in 2018 and at the time, I was still a student at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. For me, I wanted to be “famous” but eventually, it would become a career of entertainment and other endeavours.

From your videos, one can tell you are mimicking one of your aunties or your mom, just like Tyler Perry. Who is the hidden character you are portraying?

This is one question I get lot. It’s not a single person that defines the individual characters I’ve created. They are an embodiment of all the women I’ve come in contact with, while growing up and even now. A bit of my mum, my super dramatic aunt, my calm and peaceful grandmother, my mother’s friend, who was ever so chaotic, and so on.

What was your biggest inspiration in becoming a social content creator?

At the time o f the inception of my content creation , there was a wave of peo- ple, who were at the helm of content creation. The likes of Maraji, Crazeclown, Twyse, Steve Chuks, etc, but I was inspired by a character so legendary. She pretty much became a figure that I revered- the Cleopatra Williams (created and portrayed by Steve Chuks). That character as well as Steve Chuks himself were such an inspiration. He still is.

Your videos are both hilarious and educative. How do you strike that balance?

Honestly, there’s no exact method to it. I found a niche and I stuck with it. Madam Theresa is a woman that’s known for her vile nature as well as motherly/nurturing side. She admonishes you with one hand and pulls you in with the other. Her character pretty much defines the balance between humour and education.

She’s depicting a mother, however, so amplified. Mothers and their antics are considered funny, especially African mothers. So, I leaned into that narrative and added the secondary school teacher vibe to it – voila! Very important to mention that my characters have never in any way mocked or ridiculed the essence of motherhood.

No matter how critics see the videos, we all know making such videos is not easy. Walk us through how easy or how difficult creating these videos are?

For now, I create most of my videos myself. It can be tedious sometimes and other times, it can feel like a breeze. I can spend an average of six hours to make a video; from filming to editing – Lighting, camera setup, set design, colour grading, subtitling to music scoring. It’s a very intentional thing.

How lucrative is content creating? Do you think it has the capacity of being a full time job for young prospectives?

Content Creation is very lucrative and definitely, is worth considering as a full time career path but at some point, there will be need to diversify. Social media relevance is ever fleeting. One must be aware and ready to take on the evolution as it comes. Only that way, will it remain lucrative.

If it’s not as lucrative as many think, do you have any other job that supports financially?

I am an actor, an event host, as well as a voice over artist and these skill sets are not necessarily back up for when content creation fails. They are subsidiaries of a parent company; the Kenzy Udosen brand. These are the things I bring to the table and they are high value skill sets. So, there’s income coming in from these different places. However, it’s important to note that content creation shines a light on the other skills I have.

Tell us a little about your childhood? Were you rebellious, calm or troublesome while growing up?

I was the calmest kid in the block. Always indoors, which wasn’t exactly ideal because now I have terrible social skills. But no, I wasn’t troublesome at all.

Back in those childhood memories, what did you want to be? A doctor or lawyer? What killed those dreams?

I wanted to be an astronaut or eventually a doctor but it didn’t work out. ‘E hard well well’.

Many have this belief that people who disguise as women in the name of making skits have homosexuality tendencies. What is your view on this thought?

I don’t control what people think generally, nor do I concern myself with it.

You have shown good acting skills. Are we going to see you in mainstream acting, Nollywood?

Yes, I’ve been getting some minor roles in quite the number of Nollywood projects coming up and hopefully, I’ll be getting sub-lead/lead roles soon.

Social vices are becoming too many for young men and women, especially substance abuse. What is your advice for young people?

The older we get, the wiser we become and the clearer things become. We become more and more aware of the consequences of the decisions we make and the regrets come calling. Doing what’s right for yourself and for people around you will never go out of fashion. Please try to do what’s right and soon, when you’re older, you’ll thank yourself for it.

Where do you get all the female costumes and lipsticks from?

Have you got to a stage where you take fabrics to tailor to make female costumes for you? My mum and occasionally, my sisters are my suppliers. From the very beginning, my mum devoted her wardrobe to the cause and till this moment, she’s still my number one source. Make clothes from/with who again? ‘My mama clothes never finish o.’

Has your mum or sisters ever scolded you for taking their things?

No, they’ve never scolded me because I’ll never take their things without permission and I try to return it in stellar condition (that was a lie. I never return it in good condition and that’s where the scolding comes in).