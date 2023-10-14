My Motivation for Setting up Trulink Travel Is To Help Persons Who Want to Migrate, Says Labeodan

A London trained Lawyer and Physiotherapist, Toyosi Labeo- dan, is a man of many parts, who though practiced as a lawyer and physician, however, was more attuned to the business world and regarded himself as a serial entrepreneur, with his hands in so many pies, including travel, setting up Trulink Immigration Services (Trulink Travel), a travel agency firm through which he is bringing succour to people and helping them achieve their dreams of migrating to other climes for education and economic purposes.

How it all began

He gave an inkling into his professional and business world, as he recounted how it all began. ‘‘I was into so many things. I used to work at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan as a Physiotherapist and I retired in 2017 as an Assistant Director. I have always been an entrepreneur and I believed so much in having multiple streams of income.’’

It was in line with this philosophy of his that ….got into businesses such as event management, disclosing that, ‘‘I had a rental company where we provide canopies, chairs tables and other event accessories to vendors all over Nigeria. ‘‘I was into large scale production and sales of Ice block and I also had a health education and promotion company where we provide health education and health promotion services to individuals and companies. At the same time I had a travel agency that was helping people migrate to the United States of America (USA), and the United Kingdom (UK).’’

Becoming a travel expert and establishing a travel agency

His sojourn into the world of travel where he acquired knowledge and skill as a travel expert and then setting up travel agency, of Trulink Immigration Services, where he oversees the firm as its Chief Executive Officer and Principal Immigration Consultant, was by happenstance as he admitted. Noting that, ‘‘I remembered that my sojourn into travel business started when I first applied for a United Kingdom study visa many years back using an agent and my visa was refused.’’

Not deterred by that refusal, he geared gear as he revealed that, ‘‘I later applied for a skilled workers visa and was also refused. I appealed the refusal and even got a lawyer in the UK who I paid for the process but at the end of the day my appeal was not approved. ‘‘This got me thinking about what I needed to do to get a UK visa. I then did a lot of personal research and saw the reasons why all my visas were being refused and that made me to understand the process better.

‘‘After some time, I applied by myself for a visitor’s visa and my visa was approved. I also applied to the USA and also got an approval. I then made up my mind that I will assist as many people as I can to migrate abroad. ‘‘Initially, I was doing it free of charge and along the line when I saw the number of people that I have assisted to travel to the USA and the UK, I decided to start a travel business.

‘‘I was also very interested in adding Canada to the countries I process and I researched and found out that Canada requires that one must be licensed to do that. I then decided to start the process to become licensed in Canada. ‘‘In 2017 after my retirement from UCH, I decided to go back to school in Canada to become licensed as an immigration consultant. I took the immigration diploma programme at Ashton College in Canada and afterwards I sat for the board examination and became qualified as a licensed immigration consultant in Canada.’’

Motivation for his adventure

It was quite an interesting road to travel, which many would had jettisoned half way through but not for…. Who disclosed that he was motivated by the desire to offer assistance and bring succour to many who were distressed and suffered from the many rejection and heartaches of not being able to migrate after spending their life saving on the process. This is as he said, ‘‘my sincere desire to assist as many people as possible to migrate abroad was what motivated me to go into this industry.

When I looked at my own personal experience with using agents many years ago, which was not productive as my visas were all refused, I decided to be different and so far this has been very helpful as we have succeeded in using Trulink Immigration Services (Trulink Travel) to assist so many people to migrate abroad. We have been able to open an office in Canada and so far God has been helping us.

Phenomenal success all the way

Given that he has devoted his time to learn the rope and acquired the pre-requisite skill and expertise, he relished the successes that he has notched, describing them as phenomenal successes. ‘‘So far, our success stories have been very phenomenal. We have been doing a lot. We have been making the impossible possible. We have assisted so many people who had been refused visas before get their visas back. ‘‘In fact, when it comes to visa refusal management we are experts.

We have gotten visas for different age groups including the young and the elderly. Recently we got a study visa approval for one of our client who is 53 years old and also got an open work permit for her husband who is 62 years old. Recently too, we got a visitor’s visa approval for one of our client with her three children and her nanny.

We have assisted many clients who needed to respond to procedural fairness letter respond and this way they were able to prevent getting five years ban. ‘‘We have successfully brought in many families together to Canada while we have also assisted to reunite many families in Canada. Our success stories are so many, they are outstanding, and unique.

At Trulink Travel what many people think is impossible to achieve, we have made it possible. A few people listen to our clients’ testimonies and they say it is impossible but it is a fact that we have done so many impossible things in this industry.’’

Surmounting challenges

Despite the successes he has recorded over the years, the journey, however, he admitted has not been devoid of challenges, with the most notable being that of scammers ‘‘They are too many in the travel industry. Many of them are out there claiming to be us. Some even go as far as opening bank accounts in my name and as Trulink Immigration services or even Trulink Travel and they then claim to be us. ‘‘They have seen the good work we are doing and they are now leveraging on that to defraud people of their hard- earned money.

For example, a scammer went to open a business name in Nigeria; in my name and my business name. So, he combined my name and my business name together (Toyosi Trulink Immigration Limited, Toyosi Trulink Immigration Ventures) and now says that is our Nigerian account and people should pay to it. ‘‘He will offer them offers that are impossible and too good to be true and they too because they are desperate and because they believe it is coming from us they will fall for it and pay him.

After paying he will block them they will then come back to our own page asking why we blocked them on our social media channel after paying. This is really a very serious issue that is affecting our business. ‘‘Another challenge is how scammers are able to open bank accounts in Nigeria using my name without showing any valid document to prove that they are the real owner of the name and details. This is now very rampant in Nigeria.

We discovered that in Nigeria one is able to open some accounts and operate them without the need for any documentation. ‘‘This is really helping the scammers and they are taking advantage of it. There are so many wallet accounts that they said they open without BVN documentation or anything to open the account. They succeeded in opening those things and they use them to defraud many people.

That is one challenge I have seen so far that we having scammers out there claiming to be you and trying to scam people of their hard-earned money and they end up dashing their hopes at the end of the day since they are scammers and cannot assist them with their visa processing.

People love Canada

His decision to specialise in Canada as immigration advisor, he said is as a result of his realization that Nigerians and others love to go to Canada to study, work and live. ‘‘What led me to Canada was that I saw that Canada is a place that people will love to go, and I realise that you have to be licensed in Canada for you to be able to assist anyone to come to Canada if you want to get paid for it. So I had to start that plan since I was doing UK and US very well for a lot of people then.

I then decided to go and study immigration consulting in Canada and be licensed so that I can now assist a lot of people who have goals and plans to migrate to Canada. ‘‘That was what led me to go to Ashton College in Canada where I got my qualification in immigration consulting, I did the board examination and I passed. Since then, I have been in Canada and I opened my office in Edmonton, Canada and that is the only operating office we have at the moment.

It is a calling

Looking back the road he has travelled, he said he has no regrets abandoning his Law and medical profession for travels to become an immigration consultant, stating that, ‘‘I don’t have any regrets going into the travel industry. I think this is what I have been called out to do. ‘‘When I see the many smiles that we are putting on people faces it gives me joy.

If you go to our page, you will see that I call most of our clients, I speak with them about their approvals and you can see and feel the joy in them. When I see that my clients are happy, it makes me happy too because we are helping peo- ple to achieve their goals and they are appreciative and happy about it.