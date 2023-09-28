My Mother Hit My Father With Pestle Three Times

A secondary school boy; Ibukun Solomon has described how his mother killed his father with a pestle after a minor disagreement in the Ondo West Local Government area of Ondo State.

Ibukun, 12 said his mother, Tayelolu, used a pestle to kill his 65-year-old father, Felix Solomon, while sleeping after a domestic argument between his parents.

The boy said that the duo had a minor disagreement some few minutes before the father withdrew to the sitting room to relax while the mother of three who had earlier threatened to kill him emerged with a pestle

He, however, said his father was still sleeping when his wife hit him thrice with the pestle on his head and the 65-year-old man became unconscious.

According to him, he had to call for help while some neighbours at the Government Reservation Area, GRA, in Ondo town, rushed the man to the hospital. He said his mother ran away after committing the act while the victim was confirmed dead at the hospital

His words “My mother killed my father with a pestle in my presence and took to her heels. She used the pestle to hit his head when he was asleep.

“Earlier on the fateful day, a minor argument had ensued between them that resulted in a fight. After the fight, my father went to lie on the chair and my mother hit his head with the pestle.

“He became unconscious in the process and fell from where he was sleeping. My mother used the pestle to hit my father’s head three times and he later died.

“When my mother saw that my father was already unconscious, she hid the pestle at the back of our house and ran away.

” I alerted some of the residents, who rushed my father to the hospital. But he later died. His corpse has been deposited at the morgue.

“My mother had three children for my father and I’m the last child.”

One of the brothers of the deceased said that the couple had been having crises in recent times with the wife always threatening to kill the husband and running away.

He said family members have mediated severally to appeal to the couple amicably following their incessant fight but said all their efforts proved abortive.

He said, “The woman had been threatening to kill her husband whenever they were fighting. And the deceased informed us about the threats. But we never knew she would carry out the devilish act.

“But this time, she took laws into her hands and killed our brother for nothing. She must be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

Efforts to reach the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, were not successful, but a top police officer in the state command confirmed that the fleeing suspect would soon be arrested and charged in court for murder.