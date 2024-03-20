My mother has always been my source of inspiration –Okoduwa

Mature Tanko Okoduwa is a poet, playwright, visual artist, actor, critic and culture advocate. He has over six collections of poems and three plays in his kitty. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his love for poetry, drama, how his mother inspired him to write and other issues

What really inspired you to be a writer?

I think I first wrote a play before I wrote anything else. But what really propelled me into taking writing seriously was when I lost my eldest sister and I started to scribble some lines down for her as a way of coming to terms with my grief. Some of these poems were later appreciated by some of my mates at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, precisely my roommate Mark Okodugha in Room B2, 207, Alvan Ikoku Hall. And I later showed the poems to Okechukwu Nwafor with whom I started Poetic Signboard in 1997.

So, how do you approach your creative process when writing?

It all depends on what I want to work on or what I am working on. I have been keeping jotters for years that I call seed books. I record my thoughts, fleeting moments, magical lines, names, phrases, important words, pointers, or anything that catches my curiosity. I even have some of the opening lines of my poems, plays, and prose recorded in these books. I don’t think I can do without my seed book or books.

Can you speak about some of the themes or topics that you frequently explore in your work?

Yeah! Love, loss, sexuality, depression, oppression, power, equality, Identity, relationship, parting writers and their lives.

What do you hope readers or audience members take away from your writings?

The reality of life. I try as much as possible to depict life as it presents itself. I see writing as a way of reaching out and trying to help so many people who might be facing the same thing that I am trying to write about. I try to illuminate with my writings, to bring life to life through my writings and of course a better and hopeful one. I keep it really real.

How do you feel your background or personal experiences influence your writing?

A writer writes about what he knows. A writer is a product of his thoughts, upbringing, and environment. My world views are definitely based on my background, environment, parents but most especially my mother with whom I shared one of the most significant relationships on earth. There have been so many other people who have played one role or the other, whether as my muse or my characters. I love and appreciate them all.

Can you discuss any challenges or obstacles you have faced as a writer, and how you have overcome them?

Writing has always been something that I really enjoy doing. The challenge or challenges will always be there. Editing, deciding the book format, layout, publishing, etc. These are hectic for me. A writer I believe should just concern himself or herself with writing and leave the other aspects to the editorial team but it is hardly the same thing for most of us in this part of the world.

Who are some of your literary influences, and how have they shaped your writing style?

There are so many of them: A.K. Tolstoy, Anton Pavolovich Chekhov, Pablo Neruda, Frank Kafka, Abram Tertz (Andrei Sanyavsky), Christopher Okigbo, Leo Tolstoy, Chinua Achebe, Ola Rotimi, Toni Morrison, Giovanni Verga, Wole Soyinka e.t.c.

Can you talk about any specific work that you are particularly proud of or that holds a special significance for you and why?

I don’t think I have any. Every book like a child stands on its own. Each book is significant based on what it stands for or represents. But I think I am proud of my recent publications based on the quality and style.

Can you shed some light on your latest work?

My recent works are ‘Leave of the Sun and Fields’, ‘Onwuka the Flutist’ and ‘The Red Price of Freedom’. The first is poetry, and the second is a children’s story and a play, which is a sequel to ‘Lamentations of Onajite’.

What really inspired ‘The Red Price of Freedom and ‘ Onwuka The Flutist’?

‘The Red Price of Freedom’ is a sequel to ‘Lamentations of Onajite’ as I have stated above. It is a book about insecurity and kidnapping, while ‘Onwuka the Flutist’ is a story about a boy who developed his talent and became great as a result of harnessing his potential.

Also, talk about ‘Deep Room and other plays’

‘Deep Room’ is my first published book. It’s a collection of plays that captured the military junta, and the life of a regent (kingship etc). It was published by Hybun International publishing house.

I dedicated ‘Deep Room and Other Plays’ to my parents. On the dedication page, I wrote these lines for my mother: “Ineme Benedicta, who shaped my life along with stories (folktales).”

My mother has always been one of my sources of inspiration. She was so versatile in almost all aspects of life. She was a drummer, dancer, and wrestler. The customs and traditions of our people were close to her heart and she wore it with the utmost pride and joy. It was she that exposed me earlier to the lives of our people; taking us home during festive periods. Memories of those days still linger fresh in my silent recollections. Yet she devoted her life to the service of God and humanity and died as one.

In ‘The Red Price of Freedom another play’ published this year, I once again dedicated the book to my parents, not knowing this was going to be her last year on earth. My mother drew me closer to my people’s ways of life. The death of my eldest sister, Esther Okoduwa, helped me to pick up the pen and begin to write about my pains and sorrows and later joy and love. That’s how real writing started in me. Though I had attempted to write before then.

After some time, I started to systematically live it, the life of the ancient and modern, in words and in actions. The creative process thus found a ready-made platform in me. I am indeed proud of my mother. She has come and gone but she will never be forgotten. She lived for us and all that knew her… She lived for humanity. This is my joy…; this is my consolation. We are all going to die someday; everything dies.

How do you see the role of poetry, plays, and novels in today’s society, and how do you hope your work contributes to the literary landscape?

It depends. That’s why I have been doing so much to promote my books (works), to reach a wider readership. I want to write meaningful and lasting books, what critics call classics. I want to be read, hundreds of years from now.

What advice do you have for aspiring writers who are just starting out in their writing careers?

Be patient. Keep faith in what you do. There is no shortcut to this profession. And you will achieve greatness one way or the other.