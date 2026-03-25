Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, known mononymously as Chike, has revealed that his mother advised her to choose a partner who will contribute meaningfully to his life.

Speaking during an interview on Ada’s Room, the singer revealed that his mother warned him against marrying a person who does not have a source of income or any significant family burdens that could translate into financial strain.

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Chike added that his mother also advised him to avoid marrying a firstborn with heavy family responsibilities who is not financially productive, noting that such circumstances could create long-term pressure in a marriage.

“I think everybody should look for a partner who has value. Personally, my mum advised me never to settle down with a woman who doesn’t have a source of livelihood, regardless of love,” he said.

The singer added, “She also told me never to marry someone with the baggage of family responsibilities, especially a firstborn who is not productive.”

Chike added that he takes his mom’s advice seriously and now asks potential partners tough questions to gauge their productivity and family background before considering a relationship.