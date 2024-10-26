My Mission Is To Tell Nigerian Story On Helluva News – Ejikeme

Share

A Nigerian journalist and musician, Etcetera Ejikeme, has said he established Halluva News, an international Spanish online news platform, to tell the Nigerian and indeed African story to the outside world, especially Latin American countries.

Speaking in Lagos, Ejikeme, a Nigerian-American journalist based in Maryland, United States, said besides English and French Languages, Spanish is another major language spoken by over 600 million people either as a first or second language.

He noted that a number of countries are oblivious to the historical leadership role of Nigeria in Africa, especially its fight for the political independence of many African countries and the restoration of peace to many war-torn African nations in the post-colonial era.

“So, they find its current bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations, where it has produced a Deputy Secretary General, Dr Aminat Mohammed, a little ambitious, despite the fact that decades ago, a Nigerian, Chief Emeka Ayanoku, was the Secretary General of the Common-Wealth Nations.

“These are the more reasons to tell the Nigerian and African story in Spanish, propagate its culture, traditions and promote its economic and political interest in Latin American countries, strategically located around the world,” Ejikeme said.

Helluva News, Ejikeme said, “also promotes mutual understanding between Africa and Latin America, eliminating ignorance through the destruction of communication barrier occasioned language.”

“For instance, a number of Latin Americans are grossly ignorant of Africa and its diversity, such that they refer to it as a country, instead of a diverse continent with a huge population of over 1.2 billion multi-ethnic and racial people speaking about 3,000 languages!

“Besides that, is the existing enormous business opportunities of all forms in all sectors like telecommunication, entertainment, sports and cultures and many more which today have become instruments for the promotion of growth and development among nations worldwide,” Etcetera said.

“From West to North African and East, Central and South Africa, various businesses with capitals running into billions of Dollars are thriving, alongside political activities in countries like South Africa, Congo, Kenya, Ghana, Mauritania and the rest of the 52 countries.

“Nigerians’ exploits in business, cultural and musical scenes outside the country are enormous, such that in the last few years, Nigerians in Diaspora raked over $20 billion home, and investors of such funds would be hugely interested in the events and activities in their country. Nay, the entire continent.

“We are delving into investigative reports designed to promote good governance, mutual cooperation, cultural integration, growth and development in conformity with the best international journalistic ethos,” Ejikeme said.

Share

Please follow and like us: