The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Abdulrahman, has promised to reposition the party and unite all aggrieved members together ahead of the 2027 general election.

New Telegraph reports that this is coming amid the ongoing power tussle confronting the main opposition party ahead of its National Convention scheduled to hold in November 2025.

It was earlier reported that Abdulrahman emerged as the Acting Chairman of the PDP last Saturday after the National Working Committee of the party announced the suspension of the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and the Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.

A few hours after their suspension, Anyanwu led a team of loyalists to a meeting where Abdulrahman was announced as the acting National Chairman of the party.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s mini office in the Wuse District of Abuja on Monday, Abdulrahman decried the state of the PDP, vowing to reposition the party for the task ahead

Reading from a speech titled “A New Dawn”, Abdulrahman said, “We are all aware of the current pitiable state of our glorious party because of the actions and inactions of our leaders and members.

“From being the ruling party for 16 uninterrupted years to being an opposition party for over 10 years now at the national level; from being a formidable opposition to a now humbled opposition owing to the unexplainable, unconscionable defections of governors, legislators, and council chairmen, among others.

“I have accepted to become Acting National Chairman at this difficult time through the mercy of God and the instrumentality of very critical stakeholders of this party.

“My job here as Acting National Chairman is to heal the party of its wounds and end factionalisation.”

He also promised to “Reposition the party and make it law-abiding, plan an all-inclusive national convention, and hand over to a properly elected National Working Committee (NWC), after concluding all the outstanding congresses at the Zonal, State, Local Government and Ward levels.”

He further pledged to hand over, “Our beloved party back to her true owners, the Nigerian people.

“I want to assure all PDP faithful, critical stakeholders, and Nigerians at large, that a new dawn has come and with it the renaissance of the PDP.”

He called for synergy among all stakeholders, saying, “I cannot do this seemingly difficult job alone. I will need all your support, prayers, and genuine commitment to join hands in lifting our party, the PDP, upwards.

“Consultations are already ongoing, and in due course, we will have our National Executive Committee meeting.”