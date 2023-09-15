My Mission Here Is Not To Make Money, Name, Soun Tells Ogbomoso Residents

The newly installed Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III, has said that his mission is not to make money or name on the throne but to put Ogbomoso in its rightful place.

The erstwhile USA-based Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor said this while speaking during his coronation ceremony on Thursday in Ogbomoso palace where hundreds of residents of the ancient city were in attendance.

The choice candidate was installed as the new Soun of Ogbomoso by kingmakers led by the Are Ago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Solalaje Otolorin, in the early hours of Friday 8th September 2023 and subsequently went into seclusion to observe the 7-day compulsory rites.

While urging the aggrieved people, particularly brothers who also contested along with him to unite with him for the development of the town, he added that it was God who sent him to rebuild the city and to work for its progress.

His words, “Ogbomoso will be different. In terms of development, Ogbomoso will be different. In terms of peace, Ogbomoso will be different. I want you to know it is a new thing in Ogbomosoland. Imole tuntun lo de yi ( A new light has come). Ire tuntun lo de yi (A new goodness has come).

“Many knew what has been happening; what we have passed through, but we will leave that behind us. Those who are aggrieved, let us unite for the development of Ogbomosoland. Let us unite so we can move Ogbomoso forward. Let us eschew violence. If we love this city, we will rebuild it together. It is God who sent me to rebuild this city, to work for the progress of this city.

“We have not come to the throne to make wealth. God has given us wealth; we have not come to make a name, God has given us that. To put Ogbomoso in its rightful place is our goal. I assure you we will make Ogbomoso greater.

“What we have come to do in Ogbomoso has started today. The development of Ogbomoso has started today; new glory has started. Things will change. Good things such as industries will spring up, not one but many. God will give us many. I don’t talk much, it is action you will see and that is what you will see in the name of the Lord”, the monarch who is awaiting approval, Staff and Instrument of Office from Governor Seyi Makinde, said.