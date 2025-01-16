New Telegraph

January 16, 2025
January 16, 2025
My Ministry Successfully Executed Many Capital Projects in 2024 –Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, yesterday disclosed that various multi-billion naira capital projects were successfully executed in 2024 under the ministry, despite receiving zero capital allocation.

Tunji-Ojo, who disclosed this during the 2025 budget defence session before the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Interior said that some of the contracts dated as far back as 1999 had been abandoned by contractors, either in breach of contract terms or under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) or concession agreements.

He noted that this was made possible by reviewing and enforcing existing contracts, compelling contractors to fulfill their obligations as stipulated in their agreements.

The minister said: “For example, someone with a contract for issuing visa approval centres (VACs) hadn’t built a VAC center. We had to ensure they delivered.

