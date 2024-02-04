My Military Background Is Valuable for Ondo Devt –Ohunyeye

Brigadier General Olamide Felix Ohunyeye (Rtd) is one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State. In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, he talks about his plans for education, economics and security sectors. He said he would leverage on his military experience to bring peace and development to the state

Why are you interested in the governorship seat of Ondo State?

For several reasons, I want to become the governor of Ondo State. It borders on previous work experience, professional experience and my academic pursuit. As you know, Ondo is a state of giants when it comes to academics and reeling out my qualifications which include a PhD, I believe that it is nothing to celebrate as such. The call or clamour for development in Ondo State continues to resonate as citizens, we are desirous, the populace are desirous of improving their lots, improving their standards of living, improving in emancipating the critical mass of people from underemployment, poverty, joblessness and several others. It has become very imperative and compelling that we change the paradigm shift and to ensure that the story is changed, to ensure that the previous achievements of our leaders are consolidated on, to ensure that we move Ondo State to the next level in all ramifications, I have come out a unique agenda, which I refer to as New “AGE”. The ‘A’ stands for Absolute Security; ‘G’ stands for Good Governance and ‘E’ stands for Empowerment, Poverty Alleviation and other indices.

How do you hope to achieve this?

To achieve the new age, it becomes imperative that we tinker with some indices of development which I will refer to as cardinal pillars that will form the bedrock for developmental efforts in the state. To achieve this, we are going to look at education, economic development, healthcare, and infrastructure. Infrastructural development underscores all other areas that are discussed. There is a necessity to build infrastructure within the state. We have the infrastructure of the road network, improvement in health facilities, and agriculture among others. We know that the critical mass of our people basically leaves agrarian lives and they basically dwell in rural areas. How far have they progressed in their day-to-day activities? I am sure that if we bring in performance measurements criteria, you will see that there are still a lot of things that need to be done within the sector.

Do we have feeder roads that link the farmlands and settlements? Do we have an organised cooperative that guides the performance of the farmers? Do we have government support in terms of equipment? Government support in terms of extension services to provide quality seedling and advice to the farmers? These call for critical examination. What is the state of our agricultural development? It is completely below reportable level. We know that Ondo State got involved extensively in agriculture in the early 60s and it is on record that the proceeds from our farmlands in cocoa, rubber and oil palm production were the strength for the establishment of Oodua Group of Companies where we have WEMA and Sterling banks today. It is on record that the Cocoa house in Ibadan was built predominantly from proceeds of our cocoa but unfortunately, today, nobody is talking about proceeds of agriculture from Ondo State.

We want to align our agenda with the current programmes of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about developing agriculture towards exports and generating foods for local consumption, which we are going to pursue. This is a clear avenue for Ondo State to be able to improve on its revenue generating capacity especially, earnings on foreign exchange that is currently scarce within the nation. We know that if we pursue this vigorously, we are going to create massive employment for our teeming youths in the urban areas seeking white collar jobs. Our parents, women and youths in the villages will be fully engaged and with counseling, we will achieve a lot towards reducing unemployment, poverty, and empowering our growing population.

You just left the military after 35 years in service, what is your view about security in the state and country?

Security is synonyms with development. In other words, when there is no security, there can never be any development and we have a lot to do again towards improving the security architecture of the state. Let me recognize that Ondo State has been relatively peaceful among a committee of states within Nigeria and the credit for this will go to our late brother, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu who championed the establishment of Amotekun, ensuring that the state is very peaceful and secure. Having said these, there is still a lot to be done in the area of security. So, what I intend to do is to leverage on my 35 years in military service to ensure that we have absolute security.

We are going to develop a blueprint for Amotekun, we are going to improve on their mode of operations, we are going to ensure that Amotekun is better equipped, we are going look at their mobility, communication and enhance their collaboration with other security services, especially the Police, DSS, Army and we have planned to deepen our collaborations with our neighbouring states to prevent infiltration of bandits and criminals from other states to Ondo. We want to see the performance and functionality of the Amotekun Corps. There are plans to improve on the blueprints to ensure that Amotekun Corps is more potent, mobile, agile, and intelligently driven to perform within the state.

How do you hope to improve the standard of education?

Ondo State used to be the pride of this nation in the area of education, but I am not too sure if we can comfortably say that today. Why am I saying this? I have looked at the educational ranking of Nigeria states in the last 24 months and clearly, I am sure that Ondo is not among the first five. So, I will take a look at education, I will urgently review the infrastructure that supports the entire educational structure within Ondo State. Do we have comfortable classrooms? What about the teachers? Do they have training aides? What about their capacities? Are they well trained? Do they have quality control and assurance facilities to ensure that the teachers are doing their job diligently? Are they well paid on time? We will bring on board very simple affordable online platforms that can aid the improvement in technology, learning that can facilitate learning within classes, and that could aid learning generally.

Ondo State is known as a civil service state, what will you do to change this perception?

Ondo State as it is now is purely a consuming state. What do I mean? We collect our salaries, go to the market and buy what we will eat and in terms of productive capacity, it is still very low. We need to improve our productive capacity. We have to look at the legacies that were initiated by our previous governors, Adekunle Ajasin and Adebayo Adefarati. It was on record that they did a lot to improve production capacities within the state. Companies established by them include the Oluwa Glass, the Okitipupa oil palm company, Araromi Rubber Processing Company, and the Ifon Ceramics Company. Virtually everything that we had before are not alive and I am sure that if they’re alive, then, they’re on life support. So there is that urgency to look back at these entities to revive them. If we cannot revive them, we will bring partners, collaborators with strategic investment so that we can either revive these companies or set up new ones and thus we have the capacity and resources to achieve it.

I would like to say that the case of Ondo State might not be too far, arguably though, from the resource curse theory in economics which simply says that a state has abundant resources and yet, there are no meaningful or measurable productive capacity that goes with it. Why did I say this? There are series of minerals buried all over Ondo State and I believe that our previous leaders put in their best but at this stage, we need the right capacity and competence to come in to take Ondo State to another level and I belief if everyone found me worthy to do that I belief we can push these ideas to the people of the state to let them know that I’m here to take the state to the next level and this same goes for other sectors in the state.

What do you have for the citizens in the health sector?

There will be deliberate and conscious efforts to improve all health facilities, from the tertiary to the intermediate and primary levels. The only tertiary medical facility we have in Ondo State that is optimally functioning is the Federal Medical Centre in Owo which belongs to the Federal Government. Where are the intermediate facilities? Which other facilities do we have? We know that Governor Olusegun Mimiko did a lot in the health sector, the Mother and Child Hospitals are reckoning. Nevertheless, there is still a lot that needs to be done. We want to avoid a situation where all referrals from Ondo move to Ife or UCH in Ibadan. We will have a high-capacity hospital with maximum capability in terms of equipment and human resources that can manage all manners of medical care and this is very important and we are going to achieve it.