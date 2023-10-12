My Management Restricted My Access On X – Burna Boy (Video)

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and producer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has revealed why his management did not grant him access to his X, formerly Twitter account.

According to the singer, his management team restricts his access to X to protect him from the constant harsh environment of the platform, as he has zero tolerance for disrespect.

Burna made this known while speaking in an interview on Kiss Fresh FM, saying things would get quite intense if he were to have control of his account.

Burna Boy said: “If I had access to my account, everywhere would be shaking every day. The ground will be elevated based on my feelings and I don’t like disrespect.

“They always try to disrespect me on the internet. So, my team didn’t let me at them. If not, then the ground will elevate. I will spend too much time there; honestly, I will spend a lot of time there.”

https://x.com/onejoblessboy/status/1712355999707730035?s=46