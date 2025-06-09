My Loyalty Lies With Tinubu After God – Umahi Declares

Share

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, on Monday, declared that after God, his loyalty lies with President Bola Tinubu, saying that he takes instructions only from the duo.

Umahi made the declaration in Abakaliki while fielding questions from newsmen on the president’s recent commendation of him over some infrastructural feats.

According to the minister, the commendation was worth more than one trillion dollars to him, as it shows he was on the right track and that God answered prayers.

He said that anyone who betrayed Tinubu after receiving such a level of trust and support would incur the wrath of God.

Umahi vowed to continue praying for Tinubu and all those who love him and appreciate what his doing.

“I have told the president even publicly that my loyalty is to God first and then, him.

“When a man gives you the type of trust Tinubu has given me, you will be of the devil to betray him.

“Have you seen where a man presided over the procurement of a project worth N1.6 trillion, and his boss did not call him to ask how he went about it?

“I am talking about one section of the project, depending on the length.

“I pray every day that if I place myself, family, and friends over God, Tinubu, and Nigerians, let Him not answer me.

“I also dedicate the president’s commendation to all those who pray for me to succeed in serving the people.

“This means that contractors would be on their toes to complete about 30 mega projects which the president will inaugurate by Dec.20.

“I am involved in the construction and inspection of the projects scattered across the six geo-political zones of the country,” he said.

