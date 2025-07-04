My Life’s A Testament That God Is Good –Minister Joseph LB

Celebrated singer, songwriter, composer, Joseph Boms, popularly known as ‘Minister Joseph LB’, has carved a niche for himself in the Gospel music genre.

With his mellifluous voice, heartfelt and inspiring lyrics, and unwavering faith, the award-winning Nigerianborn, UK-based Gospel artiste, has touched the hearts of many, transforming lives through his music, with songs such as ‘Found Me’, ‘Prayer’, ‘My Steps’, ‘Timeless Jesus’, ‘Cry No More’, ‘The Living God’, ‘Come Holy Spirit’, and ‘Answer Me’.

Hailing from Elekahia, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Minister Joseph LB was raised in a devout Christian family, fostering his passion for spreading God’s message through music. His mission, he enthuses, is to blessing souls with his music, leading them to Christ, and spreading love and inspiration globally.

Passion for Gospel Music

Gospel music is more than a passion, for him. “Gospel music is me fulfilling the call of God upon my life. The Bible says in Hebrews 10:7 KJV: ‘Then said I, Lo, I come in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.’

So I am doing God’s will for my life as it is written in my book of destiny. The Holy Spirit my helper has been my great inspiration side by side on every song I have made.

He gave me those songs in different moments in my life. “My life is a testimony and impact my listeners by building up there faith in Christ Jesus. All song I do is a conduit of faith as I sing the word faith cometh by hearing and hearing God’s word.

Diverse themes and story behind his most personal song

“My life is a testament that God is good. I have so many stories and trying moments that God came through for me that birthed the songs ‘You Found Me’, ‘Prayer’, and the others.

My friend will always say truly God called you whenever they listen to my songs,” he notes. His songs are confirmation and affirmation of God’s word in his life.

Every step, stage in his life, he says, is a testimony and the “songs come to me unexpectedly as I start singing them. I write and record them immediately.”

One of the highlights of Minister Joseph LB career is winning the EMFA 2023 Award, which, for him, means that hard work pays. “First and foremost I thank God Almighty. And I really appreciate EMFA for the award. I am fulfilled being able to reach out to souls for Christ, that is my goal.

The EMFA 2023 means hard work pays. Apostle Paul said in Philippians 3:14 KJV ‘I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.’ In Christ award does not matter, l have a mandate to bless my generation through my songs.

Upcoming album in 2025

Minister Joseph LB assured his teeming fans that there is a message in each song that will bless them in his upcoming album. “My fans should expect the ministration in every track.

There is a message in each song that will bless them. As this songs got different atmosphere that reassure your faith and believe in Christ Jesus when you listen I promise you. My album is 70% ready and I can’t wait to bless the world with my songs.”

Ensuring his music remains a vessel for God’s message

Significantly, to ensure his music remains a vessel for God’s message, the award-winning Minister Joseph LB says he prioritize his fellowship with the Holy Spirit and doesn’t allow anything to take away his precious moment with God. “I put in the word of God first above other things in my life. God is my first and last because I know I am nothing without Him,” he emphasises.

Journey into gospel music

He recalls with nostalgia that he was born into a Christian home, and that his mother – a pastor – first nurtured him in the admonition of the Lord. He says: “I learnt how to play the musical instruments from a tender age and grew up playing in my local church and along side with many great gospel musician and Great men of God back home and abroad.

“Beyond the musical instruments playing I realised that there was a deep call for worship and God wants to raise sounds of worship and lead many to the throne of worship where Him alone is worshiped as the Father in Spirit and in truth. And the testimonies so far each time I minister to God’s people gives me so much courage.”

Biggest musical influences growing up

The legendary Don Moen, Donnie Mc Clurkin, Late Sammie Okposo etc.

Influenced of faith in his music, creative process

My faith has made me pull through this far by the Grace of God. I have seen many things anged. Like one of my songs, titled ‘Prayer’, a part of the lyrics says prayer can change things. My kind of songs is Holy Spirit inspired, they are literally songs from heaven birthed from deep worship and reverence.

Songwriting process

My lyrics are scripture based, faith-filled words that ministers to the hearers. I always pen down all the lyrics I receive. Also the songs I sing are my personal testimonies God gave to me.

David said in the Bible Psalm 89:1 (KJV): I will sing of the mercies of the LORD for ever: with my mouth will I make known thy faithfulness to all generations. By the grace of God I am fully involved in composition and production of all my songs from the beginning to the finishing.

Most memorable song

I will say all my songs, yeah, because they are reflection of God’s love and His call. I like to specify song title: ‘Prayer’, ‘You Found Me’. I really feel the impacts.

How he stays motivated and inspired

For him, studying God’s word is his major source of inspiration. “Maintaining my devotion to life of prayer has always kept me going,” he notes.

Challenges

According to Minister Joseph LB, through this journey he has faced lots of challenges too many to mention. “But as I thank God for victories thus far like the Bible says in 1 Corinthians 15:57.”

How he ensures his music remains authentic

He notes that by consistently maintaining his fellowship with the Holy Spirit, seeking his face for guidance, sounds that lift up burdens and release the move of God’s power, he ensures his music remains authentic.

Future of gospel music in the next few years

Minister Joseph LB says, he sees a big move of God’s power that no man has ever imagined or seen before. “I see a sounds of revival everywhere, in all nations.”

Advice for aspiring gospel artists

He emphasised the need for aspiring gospel artists is to stay focused on Jesus. “Don’t seek for fame or name. Your desire is that Jesus should be glorified,” he says.

As Minister Joseph LB prepares to release his highly anticipated album, his journey is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and divine purpose.