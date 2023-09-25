My Life Under Threat, Ondo Speaker Cries Out

The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji has alleged a threat to his life and other members of the Assembly over the proceedings to impeach the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Oladiji who addressed reporters in his office on Monday said he and other lawmakers have received several anonymous calls telling them to halt the impeachment move against the Deputy Governor.

According to him, some of the lawmakers especially from Ondo South have received several calls and messages that they should halt the impeachment proceeding against Aiyedaiwa or should not step their foot on the constituencies in the zone.

All these threats, he said did not border the lawmakers until he saw fetish objects at the gate of his house earlier in the day.

His words “Early this morning, we discovered that a sacrifice was placed in the lodge. Aside from that, I have been receiving strange calls from strange people threatening my life and other members.

“I have not been using the place except sometimes for parliamentary meetings. At least, we have been there more than two times for meetings but I don’t sleep there because the place requires overhauling with the present state.

‘’l am using the medium to tell the world that my life is under threat. I call on the security operatives to checkmate these people who have been threatening my life and other members. This threat started the day we began the impeachment process. I have already reported to NSCDC among other security agencies.”

Although he said he did not suspect anybody, he however said it may not be unconnected to the ongoing impeachment of the Deputy Governor.

Oladiji said that the House had secured a court affidavit to serve the deputy governor the letter through other means. He said the Deputy Governor has received the service and the Assembly would proceed with the proceedings.

Oladiji said all the 26 lawmakers in the House had appended their signatures on the petition for the impeachment of the deputy governor.

His words “Whenever there is an impeachment case like this, people think that the executive must have lured the legislature to begin the process. I want to tell the whole world that we do not receive any gratification from anybody or anywhere. We are doing our work as lawmakers.

“We appropriate and at the same time, monitor what we appropriate. Let me tell you 26 lawmakers have now signed the letter which we will serve to him today.”