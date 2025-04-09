My Life Under Threat, George Turner Cries Out To Tinubu

Share

Mr. George Turner, a leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to come to his aid, stating that his life is now under threat.

In a letter he personally signed yesterday and addressed to the President through Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Turner who is the Zonal Secretary PDP, South, drew the attention of the president to a Facebook post accredited to one, Jonah Paebi, who wrote that George Turner will soon be a thing of the past.

Turner stated that as a result of the threat, he and his family have moved out of their residential abode and moved into a hotel stating that he can’t foot the expensive bills again.

The open letter reads: “I am writing to bring to your urgent attention a serious matter concerning my safety and well-being following an ideological disagreement with Governor Duoye Diri regarding his involvement in the plot to form a coalition political party ahead of the 2027 elections.

