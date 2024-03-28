My Life Is Not Safe, Released Abducted Journalist Cries Out

The Editor of FirstNews Online Newspaper, Segun Olatunji has said that his life is not safe.

Olatunji, who was released early morning of Thursday in Abuja narrated his awful experience after he was abducted by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and locked up for 14 days.

It would be recalled that on March 15th, Olatunji was abducted from his residence at Iyana Odo, Abule Egba area of Lagos state by gunmen in military uniform.

Speaking at a press conference alongside the leaderships of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and International Press Institute (IPI), Olatunji said those behind his arrest are close to power.

He said: “At first, they put me in a cell. There I was left with leg and handcuffs. And at a point, one of the officers came and tightened the right leg and the right hand and I was there growing in pain. And they didn’t loosen it until about two or three days later. And at that time, the whole part of my body was getting nodules. In fact, up till now, I can still feel the pain.

“While in detention, they were asking me questions about certain stories that FirstNews had carried. They first told me that I was one of those abusing the chief of defence intelligence. They didn’t say much about that.

“Then they also asked a story we carried about the Chief of Staff to the president, and that was a major thing. That’s why I told some people earlier that those behind my arrest are people behind the corridors of power, who are not happy with what FirstNews is doing, and are they bent on taking their own pound of flesh.”

“I want to say that my life is not safe because they have everything about me, they know my house, I was meant to understand that they would have arrested me in my home town when I went for an ICT program by Senator Yayi on March 8th.

“They told me how they have been trailing me, they told me how I entered the NUJ bus in my hometown and how I alighted at Abeokuta, they told me everything”.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the Guild of Editors, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isinguzo and President, International Press Institute, Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed said, “These reckless and anti-media officers, who apparently have no respect for civilian authorities, lied to and disobeyed officials of the federal government who intervened.

“We are sure that many right-thinking members of society, including the international community, are both amazed and shocked by the lawlessness and fear-provoking action of the DlA – an agency under the command of Major General Undiandeye, who reports directly to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa.

“The DIA’s action makes us wonder about its real intention. Our suspicion is that they planned to secretly eliminate Mr Olatunji so that members of the public could attribute his disappearance to unknown gunmen. But we are glad they failed.

“For us, this vicious, uncivilized, unlawful and criminal action of the DIA is unacceptable. “The action is alien to Nigeria’s democratic space. It is now clear that there are some officers in our military who are still finding it difficult to subject themselves to civil authority 24 years after our country returned to representative governance.

“We do not think this kind of attitude should be condoned by President Bola Tinubu, particularly, and Nigerians, in general. If officers in a military institution like DIA could hack a journalist’s telephone, mishandle his wife, abduct him, detain him secretly for 12 days and disobey senior officials of the federal government, then our democracy cannot be said to be safe”.