My Life in Danger, Mohbad’s Wife, Wunmi, Cries Out

Sequel to alleged threats to her life and that of her son Liam, wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Wunmi Aloba, has raised the alarm that her life was under threat, urging the Nigerian police and other law enforcement agencies as well as well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid and save her from those allegedly threatening her life.

Reacting to the recent trending video where popular Tiktoker, Adeshina Kabir Hayat, allegedly threatened to deal with her and make life unbearable for her, Wunmi said she had been having sleepless nights with numbers of calls from known and unknown persons, threatening to kill her if she continues making case for jus- tice to be done to her late husband.

“I have been having sleepless nights moving from one abode to on Sunday February 11, at Alubarika Primary school, Bariga, Lagos. another to save my life and that of my son, Liam. “I receive strange calls from dif- ferent people threatening to deal with me if I continue to seek justice for the soul of my late husband and this has taken a huge toll on my health. I have lost my right to privacy and I need to speak up and raise the alarm now before it gets out of hand.

“I am using this opportunity to call on the Nigerian police and other law enforcement agencies, as well as well- meaning Nigerians to save me from those that are threatening my life and that of my son,” she said. Meanwhile, a group under the aegis of Justice For Mohbad Movement Group (JMMG), had earlier sought redress against social media bullying of the widow and son of the deceased star musician, Liam.

The group had also pointed fingers at popular Tiktoker Hayat, Bukky Jesse, Yeye Kudi Court room and a few others for allegedly threatening and cyber-bullying Mohbad’s wife. The Justice For Mohbad group also expressed disgust at the trending video where Hayat allegedly threatened to deal with Wunmi and cautioned those involved in the act to desist from act that is capable of adding to the pain of the widow.

“Speaking on behalf of the group, the secretary JMMG, Dawah Class said: “It has been brought to our attention the activities of some unscrupulous individuals targeting and harassing Mohbad’s family, putting their lives in danger. “The relentless attacks on social media have reached an alarming level, causing distress to the widow and son, who are already dealing with the grief of losing their loved one.”