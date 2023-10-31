My life as footballer’s wife not easy, Mrs Awoniyi opens up

Soccer often captivates fans with its moments of glory and triumph, but behind the scenes, the life of a footballer’s partner is a journey marked by challenges. The wife of Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, recently shared her insights into the complexities of being married to a footballer, highlighting the often-overlooked struggles that come with it.

In a candid interview with beIN Sports, Taiwo Jesudun, the wife of the talented footballer, discussed the trials and tribulations they’ve faced in their shared journey. She recalled one of the most distressing moments when her husband, Taiwo Awoniyi, was left unconscious on the pitch following a collision with Felix Uduokhai during an Augsburg game.

“As I was watching the game, I saw him lying on the floor and the referee’s hand in his mouth, and I was perplexed,” she revealed, describing the intense fear and concern she felt during the harrowing incident.

The couple has been together since Taiwo’s rise to stardom at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013, and they acknowledge that the path they’ve chosen is far from easy. Life as a footballer’s wife, she emphasized, comes with its unique set of difficulties.

“It’s not always been easy, with the injury, the ups and downs. Being a footballer’s wife is also difficult because when they’re down emotionally, physically, and spiritually, we’re also down,” she candidly shared. “After a bad game, he’ll come home sometimes and avoid eye contact with me because he doesn’t want to talk and wants to be on his own.”