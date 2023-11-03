My Latest Single, Yahoo Yahoo, Inspired By My Encounter With Police –Ibekwe

Bigger Ibekwe is a gospel musician with albums and singles to his credit. Although, a graduate of Theatre Art, he also read International Relations and Politics, as well as Journalism. He believes strongly in music. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his career, challenges of gospel music, importance of reading among other issues

You have a new single, titled Yahoo Yahoo that you’re set to release. Why the title ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ and why now?

My new single titled Yahoo Yahoo was prompted by the rising cases of conflicts between the Police and our young boys. It is a song I am using to draw the attention of the society to the malady of boys who are using all sorts of demonic devises to make money, and how the Nigerian Police has come to term every person around as a ‘yahoo yahoo person, especially if you’re driving particular kind of cars and if you have some young men with you. And on the question of why now, it is because that particular social malady is actually growing and becoming very prevalent…

Is it from a personal experience?

Yes…

What happened?

I wanted to do some shooting a music video and I had some young men – dancers – with me in my car. I was driving. These young men had different hair- styles, some of them had dreadlocks and so on. On our way, some policemen in a roadblock stopped us. Immediately they saw us, they concluded, from their behavior, that these people are Yahoo Yahoo (fraudulent) people. They were threatening me and the young men that were in the vehicle with me. They asked me to pull over, which I did. They told all of us to come down, and we did.

In fact, as soon as we pulled over, they started shouting, “Come down! Come down!” And they were becoming very aggressive. In fact, the way they went about it was so uncivil. I think, because they saw the young men inside the vehicle. We were actually going to do a video. So, when I came down from the vehicle, I tried to ask them what was the problem, they started accusing us of being Yahoo boys. I was shocked.

I told them that I am a gospel musician, that if they don’t recognise the name, at least they should have seen my face on television and so on. I told them that as a matter of fact, I am not such a young man as they could see. They said, it was not me but the boys with me. I explained to them that we were going to do a video. Eventually, they turned it into a joke and allowed us to go. This happened July last year. That incident prompted this single Yahoo Yahoo.

Beyond capturing your experience, what really is the message you are trying to pass across?

Yahoo Yahoo is a song so full of instructions, admonitions, and need for understanding of the police. I was saying that Police is my friend. I was promoting Nigeria where I said ‘Nigeria is full of wealth. I was promoting so many things about the society, while condemning the attitude of yahoo yahoo and wayo wayo. All are jampacked in that song; it has a lot of messages than the just the rhythms and beats and the beautiful dances in the video.

Yahoo Yahoo is a social commentary I purposely packaged to promote the Nigerian Police, to promote Nigeria as a country, and to ask for a more civil approach to issues by the Police. The message is that, first of all, it is not everybody you see that is a Yahoo Yahoo, which is a term in Nigeria for internet fraudsters. The second one is to try and let Nigerians know that we should also not be so hard on the Police officers as well, that they should remember the saying that ‘Police is your friend’.

Also, there are several legitimate ways of making money in Nigeria. It is not from engaging into fraudulent activities that you can make money. So, the whole concept in the song is that it is not every man, especially young man, you see is a fraudster; and that the society should also be soft on the Police. Of course, I am also calling on Police- men to take it easy too. Even when you are trying to do your job, let there be some civil approach.

How has it been received so far, especially by the Police?

It is just being released. The Police has not received it as an institution, as a body, but then some of my friends in the Police Force who I have sent it to said they like it. As I said, it is a social commentary I purposely pack- aged to promote the Nigerian Police, to make people know that these people (police) are human beings, they stand under the sun, under the rain, protecting us, caring for us. I want to change the narrative about the Police.

I want people to appreciate the effort the Police put in place to protect us. That’s why I am saying, “Police is my friend; Police is your friend. The Police is our friend.”

When are you going to officially unveil it?

By this Saturday, it would be available on various platforms on social media; radio stations would be playing it. We have produced a video – a visual interpretation of the whole work – to promote it. We are looking at platforms like Audio Mack and others.

Just before this, you had released a single titled Umuaka…

Yes, it is a song I re- leased to promote the virtues and values of children. I spoke about their innocence and their simple mindedness. I spoke about the joy of having them in the house; I spoke about the virtues of children. I was using the song to preach, talking about the good things about children and encouraging the society to treat children with love, affection and some kind of respect they require.

After this, should we expect another single or an album?

A six- track album that’ll have tracks in Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Chinese languages. It’s going to be pure Gospel, and I will launch it with a novel I wrote. The novel is titled ‘East Or West, Home Is The Best’. It talks about the “japa syndrome”. I had the opportunity of living abroad for 10 years, so in that work, I talked about what I saw, my experiences.

Any person who reads that book would think before leaving, would prepare for eventualities. By February next year, by the grace of God, we’re going to launch an album as I told you. My last album was Heaven’s telephone Number’. It’s a six-track album. It was after that I released the single ‘Umuaka’, before this latest single, Yahoo Yahoo.

What’s your opinion about the Nigerian music industry today?

It is growing. The creative industry is a veritable source foreign exchange earning if government can give it the needed support. The challenge we have in the country is that we don’t tend to produce and export; we rather import. So, the creative industry, if encouraged, would be a veritable source income to government.

India exports their films; till today it is still a veritable source foreign exchange because the encourages that. I expect something like that to be happening in this country, especially in this present age and time, when we’re looking for sources of foreign exchange and boost the economy.

You are a professionally trained theatre practitioner. What happened to that aspect of you?

Yes, I am a graduate of Theatre Art, University of Benin. When you see my performances, you will that step of a theatre artiste. Once an artiste, always an artiste. But I am presently into productions, not theatre productions, but into manufacturing.

What is your advice for budding Gospel musicians?

My advice is, be focused. It is a very wonderful privilege that you have that creative prowess inside you. Don’t let it die. Not every person is able to compose and write songs; not everybody is able to sing. It is a gift; and if you are privileged to have that gift, don’t let it die. The road is not so smooth, but don’t allow the roughness of the road to discourage or pull you down. Tough times don’t last; tough people do. So, if you observe that you are gifted, try, struggle.

If the people who have succeeded explain to you the road they passed through, you will be surprised. I can tell you that since I have been doing music, I have not made much money out of it. But I will continue doing it because God will ask me, the talent I gave you, what did you do with it? So, persevere, eventually, you will be surprised how God will bless you.