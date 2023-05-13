My Late Wife Was A Paragon Of Virtue–Nnamani

Former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, has said his late wife, Lady Jane Amechi Udewo Nnamani, was a paragon of virtues and he will miss her all his life. Nnamani, who spoke in Abuja with select journalists, said if he were to marry again, he would still go for his late wife.

He denied media reports that the wife died in the course of undergoing a tummy tuck operation. He said: “Everyone that has come across my wife will miss her so much. Not only because of her beauty, but because she was a paragon.

A paragon has nothing to amend. “When you talk about personality, you are talking about the totality of an individual. “I was fortunate to have a wife that was well created by God. We have been together for about 34 years.

She has no blemish. “If I have a choice to choose another wife; if there is a second coming, I will definitely choose her. “The last time we spoke was Thursday when she was asking me how my stopover in Germany went, because I normally pa ss through there for my annual checkups.

“We spoke in the morning and she was asking me how I had gone with my test. “After that, she went to the National Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu, to remove lipoma and the little surgery at the back was successful, later the issue of high or low sugar came up and complicated things and that is where we are today.