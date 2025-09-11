My Journey To Power Wasn’t Easy, Says Kano Gov

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has said he is committed to providing good governance despite the trials, tears, and turbulence he endured after winning the 2023 governorship poll.

According to him, the struggles he faced in his journey to power were never easy. Yusuf said these while inaugurating the State Shura Council at Government House, Kano.

He said: “The trials, tears, and turbulence I endured after the 2023 general elections have only deepened my commitment to transforming the state for the good of its people.” He added: “I faced the most difficult challenges of my life after the 2023 election.

“But through those challenges and tears, I remain committed to the service of Kano. I am still here because of God, not because of any individual.”

The governor noted that while many had written him off, divine providence made him governor in 2023, and only God can determine his fate in 2027.