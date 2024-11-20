My Journey To Becoming Edo Deputy Gov – Idahosa

Share

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa has reflected on his political journey, tracing his path from being the state Commissioner to his current role in the state’s leadership.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Idahosa credited his rise to hard work, dedication, and divine providence.

“The journey started in 2014 when I was nominated as Commissioner for Investment under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole,” he revealed.

Idahosa further shared how he was later appointed as the South-South representative in the Federal Ministry of Environment.

During his tenure, he was called upon by the people of Ovia Federal Constituency to represent them.

“In 2019, I contested and won and was reelected in 2023,” he noted.

Reflecting on his achievements, Idahosa expressed gratitude for his progression in public service.

“By the grace of God, today I am the Deputy Governor of Edo State,” he concluded, affirming his commitment to serving the people of the state.

