My Injury Not Serious, Osimhen Declares

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has calmed fears about the injury he picked up during Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup Playoff final against DR Congo, saying it is “not serious.”

Osimhen felt pain in his thigh during the first half of the match in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday night. He did not return for the second half, and the decision to remove him was mainly a precaution.

Speaking to A Spor after arriving in Turkey, Osimhen said: “My condition is not serious.” He will undergo an MRI scan to confirm the extent of the problem, and reports in Turkey say Galatasaray will rest him for this weekend’s league match against Gencler birligi.

The 26-year-old started the game against DR Congo but was substituted at halftime after he held his hamstring and felt discomfort. Coach Eric Chelle later explained that he removed Osimhen to avoid a worse injury, even though the striker wanted to continue.

Sevilla’s Akor Adams replaced him and scored Nigeria’s first penalty in the shootout after misses by Calvin Bassey and Moses Simon. Confirmed Hamstring Strain After more tests in Turkey, doctors confirmed Osimhen suffered a moderate hamstring strain with some bleeding in the muscle. He is expected to be out for about three weeks.