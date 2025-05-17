My Induction Into NBR Hall Of Fame Comes With Responsibility — Olowu

Share

The Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, HRM Hammed Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has said that his induction into the Nigerian Books of Record (NBR) Hall of Fame has imposed a huge responsibility on him.

Speaking at his palace in Kuta on Saturday following his induction, Oba Makama said the recognition would spur him to redouble efforts in promoting Nigeria’s image both locally and internationally. He also pledged support for the NBR in his capacity as its brand ambassador.

“On behalf of my good people of Owu Kuta and the Olowu-in-Council, I heartily welcome you to my kingdom, a land flowing with milk and honour,” he said.

“I appreciate the Federal Ministry of Information, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and especially the Nigerian Books of Record for this recognition. I’m fully aware that it comes with enormous responsibility.”

Highlighting his long-standing contributions to national development, especially in supporting the Nigerian military, Oba Makama noted that his efforts were earlier acknowledged with the conferment of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He emphasized the critical role of traditional rulers in nation-building and community security, adding: “The role of traditional rulers in securing their communities and building the nation is sine qua non to an egalitarian society.”

He also affirmed his commitment to supporting NBR’s mandate of promoting attitudinal reorientation and celebrating national excellence in partnership with the Ministry of Information and the NOA.

Earlier, the Director-General of NBR, Prof. David David, said Oba Makama was found worthy of the honour for his national and international goodwill. “Our research team thoroughly reviewed his track record. He is the first to receive this recognition in Osun State,” he said.

In addition to the NBR honour, Oba Makama also received two other awards from the Big Brothers Club and the Nigeria Youth Council. The Council’s President, Aare Oladotun Hassan, said the monarch was recognised for his developmental strides in Kuta, his unifying role among Yoruba monarchs, and his status as a national icon.

An elated Oba Makama, joined by his wife, Olori Abebi, received the honours in the presence of media practitioners, community leaders, and captains of industry.

Dignitaries at the event included the Rector of Iree Polytechnic, who represented Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke; Member of the House of Representatives for Iwo/Aiyedire/Ola-Oluwa, Hon. Mudashiru Lookman; and Hon. Akinyemi Elijah of the Osun State House of Assembly.

Also in attendance were the Pro-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso; the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal (Laminisa II); the Olu of Ile-Ogbo; and other royal fathers from Osun and Kwara states.

