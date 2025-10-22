My Incursion Into African Theatre Has Been Slow And Steady – Tayo Eleshi

Tayo Eleshi is a BritishNigerian actress, writer, director and Barrister. She has featured in iconic British medical dramas like ‘Casualty’ and ‘Holby City’, and several stage productions. She was the Executive Producer of the recently concluded stage production of ‘Kashimawo’ at Shaw Theatre, UK. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she reflects on her journey as a Thespian, challenges and other issues

You’ve trained at three prestigious institutions—Cambridge, Drama Centre, and Trinity College of Music. How did each of these training grounds shape your approach to performance and storytelling differently?

It is very, very important to train. A surgeon doesn’t wake up and decide to operate on a body without thorough education and trials. For the life of me, I have never understood why people would not go to school to learn acting and think it is as easy as just memorising lines and saying them willy nilly.

My musical theatre training, acting training and legal training all inform my work from an artistic and a business standpoint. I went to great schools, from ARU in Cambridge to Drama Centre and even presently, I am cross qualifying at Westminster University to train as a Solicitor in order to open an entertainment and media law firm which is a natural extension to my passion as a creative.

I cannot shout it at the top of my lungs enough – go to school and train in your craft! It is crucial. My performance and storytelling has improved through my training because I have a hidden toolbox of skill sets that I can tap into in order to create a character and direct a story accordingly.

Drama Centre London is known for its intense, Meisner-influenced methodology. How has that rigorous training influenced your work across television, film, and theatre?

Drama Centre aka Trauma Centre is the backbone of my training as an actres. It was a gruelling school to graduate from. From Shakespeare to Chekhov to Marlowe and all the rest of the classical plays, I was trained to be an all round actor for all mediums of expression, be it film, TV or theatre.

Drama Centre has churned out some of the best in British talent from Pierce Brosnan to Emilia Clarke, Russel Brand, Emma Chan, Anne Marie Duff, Colin Firth, Nicolas Cage etc. The rigorous training at Drama Centre prepared me as an artist to be confident in my work across TV, film and theatre.

With qualifications spanning music, drama, and law, how do these disciplines inform one another in your creative practice?

I’m a Christian so I believe all things work for my good. My training in drama, law and music are intertwined. From reading and understanding my legal contracts before I commence any job to being able to create a character and sing – there is pretty much nothing I cannot do.

I was an actress and executive producer for Kashimawo in London at the Shaw theatre and I found myself negotiating contracts for the producer and production manager i worked with, Nina Baric.

In this same stage play, I was the lead singer and led the ensemble in Yoruba songs, something which a lot of the audience who knew my work were incredibly shocked at.Additionally, multi rolling in different characters for Kashimawo, I used my drama training to create distinct characters.

You’ve appeared in iconic British medical dramas like ‘Casualty’ and ‘Holby City’. What draws you to these long-running series, and how do recurring or guest roles differ from your film work in terms of character development?

‘Casualty’, ‘Holby City’, ‘Doctors’ and Co. were training ground for TV for me. In terms of character development, TV is very, very fast so you have to work quickly. With film, you have a lot more time to really concentrate and create character. The difference really is the time that you have in order to colour a character in. The work is the same. Just time.

What was the experience like working across different media—from television to print to high-profile sports commercials—and has this diversity shaped your versatility as a performer?

Diversity of work is really important to me. From my CV and training, you can see I do a variety of things. As an artist, I don’t like to get bored. I am constantly enthused about jobs that increase my versatility as a performer.

You’ve worked extensively with African and diaspora narratives in theatre—from Gowon to Onyeka Onwenu to Umuada. Why is telling these specific stories important to you?

Yes, I was invited by Joseph Edgar’s company, Duke of Shomolu Foundation to perform Victoria Gowon and I played Onyeka Onwenu in a King Sunny Ade musical – both of these roles were my first two jobs in Nigeria. So, my incursion into African theatre has been slow and steady but I am pleased I am getting to work with the likes of Professor Ojo and Professor Yerima and Emmanuel Adejumo.

You founded both a Foundation and a Productions company. What gaps in the industry or society were you looking to address through these ventures?

The Foundation was inspired by my mother, Olukemi Elesin. It is just simply about helping people. My mother send clothes to Nigeria for orphans and the less needy. I have done free food trucks in areas like Mushin and Co. Just helping people out with the little that I can do. The production company is a tunnel to do the timeless stories that I want to tell.

How do your roles as founder, actress, director, and barrister intersect? Do you find yourself drawing on your legal background in business decisions?

My legal background has helped me so much artistically and in my business decisions. Being trained as a Barrister and cross qualifying as a Solicitor now, the rigorous training of following details informs my research work in creating character and of course nobody can pull the wool over my eyes when it comes to contracts.

As UK Executive Producer of the recently concluded ‘Kashimawo’ at Shaw Theatre, what was that experience like, and how does producing differ from performing?

Well, I was Executive Producer but Nina Baric my production manager did most of the producing with Inyang Edoho assisting her. I actually hate producing. Although, of course, I can produce. But that is not a hat that I wear. I am an actor / director who is sometimes an EP. That’s it.

As a British-Nigerian artist working across multiple disciplines, how do you navigate questions of representation and authenticity in your work?

I’ll be honest, I am not doing anything I do in order to represent any race or any group of people. I just tell stories about humanity that interests me.

What does success look like for you at this stage of your career—is it about the scale of projects, the stories being told, or something else entirely?

Success for me would be filming and releasing of A Present: King Of Blacks To Queen Of Whites, my story about Sarah Forbes Bonetta Davies. That is my present goal. When I tell that story, I would know I have succeeded in one of my great commissions on this earth.

What stories are you most eager to tell, either as a performer, director, or producer?

I am working on The Quartet about four classical musicians in Nigeria and ‘Guardians’, the first superhero trilogy coming out of Africa. I am particularly enthused about ‘Guardians’. Both are written by Anthony Kehinde Joseph.

How do you hope your work will be remembered, and what legacy are you building through your Foundation and production company?

I hope my work will lead people to Christ and inspire their faith.

What’s your take on the Entertainment Industry in Nigeria?

The entertainment industry in Nigeria is tricky. I am still relatively new to it. Most of my works have been at home in Britain. So, I am sitting down and learning. For me, however, it seems more work needs to be done on story telling, performance, directing, creating structures and honesty with transparency in financial dealings.

Who is your favourite Nigerian musician and why?

Oh I can’t answer that question. Fela is top on the list. Burna boy before he became commercial. Tope Alabi and Simi are also cool. And this Kiss Daniel guy seems to be underrated with a range of songs which I have slowly been listening to.