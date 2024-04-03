My Implementation Of Presidential Resolution Not Weakness – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said that his resolve to implement the Presidential resolution for peace to reign in the state is a mark of respect for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and should not be taken as weakness.

Fubara, who stated this on Wednesday at Government House Gate when members of State Local Government Workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) paid him a solidarity and thank you visit, warned that he will surprise those thinking otherwise.

Recall that last December, Tinubu and other stakeholders had at the Presidential Villa brokered a peace deal between Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after pro-Wike lawmakers initiated impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Fubara, who spoke barely 24 hours after Wike criticized Prince Uche Secondus, Dr Abiye Sekibo and other prominent members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for supporting the governor, noted that the resolution he is implementing is not constitutional, but a political solution to the crisis that erupted in the state sometime ago.

He said: “But let me say it here, if that action that I have accepted to follow will be taken for my weakness I will surprise them.”

Fubara assured Rivers people of his leadership with the fear of God, adding that his government believes and understands the feelings of the people.

He also reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to put smiles in the faces of workers in the state as that will be of impact in the lives of the majority of the people.

Fubara assured the workers of the immediate implementation of their promotion, payment of gratuities and the implementation of consolidated salary for grade level 17, stressing that he will liaise with the Accountant General for smooth payment.

He noted that their solidarity visit is a reflection of the mood of the people across the state for his implementing good policies and touching lives, rather than the misinterpretation of some people that they were being rented.

The governor added: “It is not about any other thing, it is about the lives you touched genuinely. It is the policies that you ensured that were implemented without inducement.

“That is what you will be remembered for. I am happy standing with you, in ensuring that the N30,000 minimum wage has been implemented.”

The governor charged the workers to be law abiding, brace up and do what is right always as he will continue to support them for their progress.

“Our policies and support will always be for the happiness of our people. I am indeed, happy that you have started enjoying what other people enjoyed several years ago.”

“In fact, the effect of the implementation of this salary has even gone a long way to cushion the effect of hardship. That is governance with reasoning and not by emotion.”

Also speaking, the Deputy National Secretary of NULGE, Comrade Ajewole Ayodele commended Governor Fubara for being workers’ friendly and implementing the minimum wage.

He further enjoined the governor to consider the local government workers as soon as the new minimum wage is concluded.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Alex Aganwor assured the governor of the support of workers in the State for implementing policies that have impacted them positively.