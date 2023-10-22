My Husband’s Exposure Helped Me Survive Subtle Prejudice –Apostle Nkechi Iloputaife

General Overseer of Victory Christian Churches and President of Faith Revival Ministries World Outreach, Apostle Nkechi Iloputaife, speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on how her late husband, Bishop Harford Anayo Iloputaife prepared her for the future, why women need to be unapologetic in unleashing their potentials, fulfilling divine mandate, the travails of women especially widows heading churches, the church’s annual Goshen conference and why the Nigerian church should not be despondent regardless of the outcome of the 2023 General Elections

Your annual Goshen Conference with the theme ‘Heaven on Earth’ begins Sunday October 22 (today), can you talk about it and the import at a time like this in Nigeria?

Goshen is one of our annual programmes that brings us together. Last year, a new element of this programme was introduced in the sense that it became decentralised as after COVID-19 pandemic the risks and logistics of travels became so much. I will say that after one of our pastors was kidnapped while returning from Lagos to the North. After a careful consideration of movements, I had to make it known that God laid in my heart to decentralise the programme.

Everyone knows that the security risk in the country travelling has become something else. It then means that Goshen is holding everywhere we are located. Last year was great as we were able to reach more people than we have ever reached in our corporate meetings. God began to give his endorsement as Christianity spread through decentralisation. After the day of Pentecost, some kind of indolence set in, then God caused persecution.

The persecution that ensued in Acts 8 scattered the church. Through that decentralisation the body of Christ spread and grew. We are trusting for a strong move of God with signs and wonders; we have been making tremendous prayer investment in that direction. We are trusting that God will intervene in the affairs of this nation. We know that the answer to Nigeria’s problems is the Most High God which makes the church very relevant in the scheme of things.

All of us witnessed an unprecedented energy of unity from the church in preparation for the last election. However, the outcome of the election left the church discouraged and despondent but we cannot abdicate our leadership position, we have to continue to pray. The church remains the voice of hope, the voice of help and the voice of healing to the nation. The Bible says if my people that are called by my name will humble themselves and pray…

We are called by his name. Only God will heal our land so we must continue to hold on to God. I know we got discouraged and became despondent but we cannot give up, we have to continue to pray trusting God that only his will be done in this nation.

It has been 28 years since your husband, Bishop Harford Anayo Iloputiafe transited to glory,how has it been fitting into his shoe?

Indeed, it has been 28 years of God’s mercies and goodness, the pressures of ministry and leadership notwithstanding God has been faithful. Whenever I have to recount my blessings and weigh my burden, I am awestruck. In fact, how God Has brought us through various challenges and we are still here, I am so sure that the naysayers will be disappointed because they did not expect us to survive the storm.

In all, to God we give all the glory, it couldn’t be done by any human being, it couldn’t be done by me, God Has brought us this long way and we give him all the glory.

How easy or tough has it been managing the large congregation?

When I look back, I can only give credit to God. One of the most difficult professions or careers to pursue is church leadership. Leadership generally is difficult, but it is more difficult when it has to do with church ministry. Then when you think about the gender bias of our society, the church ministry seems to be the men’s profession where women have to work much more or twice as much as men to be recognised that they are doing anything.

For me or any other woman that God has called to do anything for him that is substantial, focus on God who has called you, stop apologising for doing what God has called you to do. Don’t even compete and keep unleashing your potential against all odds. This is because the odds against women are high, especially when they are widows.

When they are married and have their husbands with them, they still have coverings. But against every odd they should continue to inspire greatness. What has helped me, is focusing on being what God has called me to do, being the best version of me and not to apologise about being who God has called me to be.

Have you at any time been bullied?

I will say not directly but sometimes in a very subtle way, but I never allow that to capture my thought, anytime I run into peo- ple like me and they speak up, I do tell them not to allow that to capture their thoughts, they can judge you but their opinions do not matter.

Stay sweet, loving and be authentic that no matter what they do don’t ever doubt your worth or the beauty of your values. This is because all of these can make someone begin to doubt her worth or the call of God upon one’s life. No matter what it is, do not doubt your worth, just keep doing what God has called you to do.

Why do you think it is behind the existence of odds against women or widows in the Church ministry?

I believe it started in Genesis 3 verse 15, where God said ‘And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and hers; he will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.’ We know that the cultural gender bias extends to all women, not only those in church ministry as it also cuts across industries and nations.

It is the devil and only God can change the world’s views about women. I am praying that someday it will happen that the world’s view about women will be replaced by the biblical view. The way they see women is not the way God sees us. The woman is not inferior to a man, she is just different and is just carefully designed and uniquely wired to fulfill a specific and prominent role in the history of mankind.

God values the woman, there is nothing God has done in this life that is not centered on women. That’s all. The woman was the last God created, he said to the man that ‘I will give you a helper comparable to you’, that is in the realisation that man cannot be alone; they need to be in partnership and recognise that they need each other.

In redemption, we can see all of the parts women in the Bible played to the redemption of mankind, they played a very prominent role in the redemption of mankind. Prejudice was sold to the world against womenby the devil and it will take God to change the world’s view about women.

Still on bias, there are denominations that have always placed a ban on ordaining women as clerics while some are reconsidering the practice…

This is largely due to ignorance because they do not understand that the Jewish tradition is different from the tradition of the Bible. They are unable to interpret or reconcile the word of God. They are not able to interpret and separate what applies to the Jews and what applies to the law because the background, conventions and traditions of the law is Jewish. They are not able to separate the law from grace and rightly divide the word of God.

The Bible says if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature. The Bible also says, let us make man in our own image. The word man is used in a generic term in the Bible. The spirit has no gender, there is no she Holy Spirit and he Holy Spirit. The same spirit that is in a woman when she gave her life to Christ is the same spirit that is in a man when he gives his life to Christ. Though ignorance is giving way, the light of God’s word is shining, people are changing their belief system and the revelation is shining.

The bias is part of the attacks from the Devil because a woman has an important role in humankind. I really believe that no church or nation can rise above its womanhood. This is because the Bible in Genesis Chapter 3 verse 20 calls her the mother of all living. The man that is showing prejudice against the woman came out from a woman’s body. We are on a journey of progressive revelation. Many decades ago, when my husband was projecting me not many churches were projecting the woman. I didn’t get involved in the ministry when he died.

From the day one when we were in the car garages, I was next to him, I was the Vice President of Faith Revival Ministries World Outreach because of his exposure especially in the word of God. That exposure helped me survive subtle prejudice. He seemed to build that strength and courage in me to be everything God has called me to be. He would say what a man can do spiritually a woman can do equally, even more in some cases depending on how much yielded she is to the Holy Ghost.

Yielding to the Holy Ghost is what gets the work done and not gender because the spirit has no gender. I am happy that the belief system is changing and will continue to change because the church is living in the last days and the revival of the last days will take both male and female. Acts 2 verse 17 says God will pour out his spirit upon all flesh. He did not say upon only the male, he said upon all flesh.

The subject of succession recently resurfaced as some spouses and children are taking over from church founders. What is your view?

I particularly do not have anything against this and I think no one should have a problem with that. Ministry is not business; it is a covenant between the founder of a ministry and the Most High God who has called him and given him specific assignment. I see ministry as a covenant relationship between God and a founder. Every covenant must have provisions to carry on to successive generations.

The man whom God has called and covenanted with in one area of ministry or the other will know who the successor will be. I did not just become the General Overseer because I was married to my husband. I shared the same heart; the covenant of grace and victory was binding on us. No one else shared the same thing, they may claim they do. None shared the same insight and covenant ties that we shared. When no- body was there only the two of us understood what we were going through.

They did not know much of what was going on when the going was tough. The hours we spent waiting on God, when he had to write all that God told him and the time weFs spent holding hands together believing God. Like the Bible says that when two of you shall agree on anything on earth it shall be done. Covenants have obligations, people in covenant share the same interest.

There’s a heart they share and you don’t force a covenant relationship, it is mutual. God called Aaron and his children. Joshua said himself and his family shall serve the Lord. In some cases where family members are not buying into it, I know that God will also bring people that will buy into the covenant relationship of that ministry. It is not a hireling.