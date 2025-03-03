Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Morenike Alausa, better known as Mama Ereko, has disclosed how her late husband used to sleep with his mistresses in her presence.

The actress made this known while speaking about the emotional abuse she experienced in her marriage.

Speaking in a recent interview with Talk2dunnis TV on YouTube, Mama Ereko explained that she had to bear with his infidelity because she was afraid of him.

She recalled being sent on errands to accommodate her husband’s mistresses, who would often spend the night in their home.

She said, “Sometimes my husband will send me on an errand because his girlfriends wanted to visit him in our house.

“He used to bring them home to sleep over. He would sleep with them in my presence. I usually get angry, but I can’t challenge him because I was always afraid of him.”

