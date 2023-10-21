My Husband Tricked Me Into Marrying Him, Beats Me Like a Child, Divorce-Seeking Police Woman Tells Court

A divorce-seeking policewoman, Mrs Angela Adams, has confirmed before a Customary Court sitting in Jikwoyi, FCT, Abuja, that her husband, Titus Adams, often targets her eyes whenever they have a little misunderstanding. The policewoman equal- ly hinted to the court, presided over by Thelma Baba, that, Titus, who is also a policeman, used to beat her like a baby.

She consequently urged the Thelma Baba-led Customary Court to, without any further delay, dissolve the marriage between her and her husband, over alleged domestic violence. Addressing the court through a divorce petition instituted against her husband, Mrs Adams said, “My husband always beats me whenever we have a little misunderstanding.

He beats me like a child. “He always targets my eyes. The last time he beat me, he threw a punch in my face, luckily for me, I was able to block it with my hand and the blow tore my hand”. While accusing her husband of taking a loan of N750,000 in her name from a microfinance bank, Mrs Adams posited that “When I asked him what he used the money for, he told me that he bought wood and zinc with the money.

But I later heard that he rented an apartment and furnished it for a woman. “He tricked me into marrying him, I didn’t know that he had two children already, and had recently impregnated another. I beg this honourable court to grant me custody of the only child of this marriage and dissolve the marriage before my husband kills me and there will be no one to take care of my child”.

Meanwhile, as a result of the absence of Mrs Adams’ husband, the Customary Court ordered that a hearing notice be served on the respondent through his lawyer. The matter has been adjourned until October 24 for cross-examination/defence.