My Husband Made My Track Comeback Easy – Ogunmakinju

At the recently concluded African Games in Ghana, Team Nigeria were in the final of the 4x400m mixed relay and seemed to be settling for silver. However, Omolara Ogunmakinju, who anchored the race, came through when it mattered most and led the team to victory. In this interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, Ogunmakinju credited the win to teamwork, stating that if her teammates hadn’t done their part, it would have been difficult for her to achieve the victory

The name on everybody’s lips at the University of Ghana, Legon, was Omolara. How was it like anchoring the relay team to victory in the 4x400m mixed relay? It was a team race, and each individual had to do his or her best. I did, and I aimed to get the gold. That’s all I did in the race. All glory be to God; we won and got gold. It’s not just about me, but all of us as a team.

You kept going despite the wide gap; what gave you the mind to continue pushing? I wanted gold, not silver. That’s what made me keep going. I saw the opportunity on the home stretch, and I made good use of it.

While running, was there a doubt in your mind that you might not make it to the first position? Yes, at the beginning of the race, I focused on maintaining my rhythm and race pattern, even though I initially aimed to win the gold. However, I soon realized that the gap was quite wide and decided to stick to my plan. All glory goes to God, as I was able to win the gold. As I approached the homestretch, I noticed that my opponent was losing steam, and that motivated me to go for it. Although it wasn’t easy due to the significant gap when I received the baton, I kept pushing, and, thankfully, it ended well. I kept closing in, and I encouraged myself to keep going until I finally succeeded.

What does winning the gold mean to you? It means so much to me. It is motivation for more to come. I’m going to cherish this medal for the rest of my life.

You also anchored the 4x400m women’s relay team to the gold; would you say that was easier than the 4x400m mixed relay? I found it surprisingly easy, even though we were anticipating tougher competition from our opponents. We expected it to be more competitive, but it turned out to be a cakewalk for us. We took the lead early on in the second leg and maintained it till the end. This was different from the mixed relay race, where we had to come from behind to win.

After being away for several years to raise a family, what motivated you to return to the track after having two children? After taking a break to raise my family, I found myself at a crossroads. Should I pursue a business or coaching course or return to the sport? Ultimately, I decided to give the sport another try. I sought out advice, which was to simply try again. As we progressed, we made great improvements, and I began to feel like it might work out after all. And that’s how we got started. I am grateful to God for where we are today.

What has been the support from your husband, Leye Ogunmakinju? He’s a good supporter in every way. I wake up early, it’s an early morning routine. He wakes me when I’m tired. He helps with the kids even when I’m not around; he has been there for me in terms of financial support, morale, and every other support. He did a great job.

After returning to the track, was there a time you felt like you could not continue? Yes. It was difficult because, after passing through different phases of childbirth, you have to deal with body pains. There is a change in what I’ve been doing before. However, with consistency and also because I have a target, I keep pushing forward because I know what I want. That’s what makes us get there.

You were part of the London 2012 Olympic Games and also the Commonwealth Games, and now that you are on the verge of making another Olympic Games this year, what’s going on in your mind? What is going through my mind now is for me to go back and train harder to meet the standard for the Olympics. I see this as a stepping stone and a huge encouragement that I should never stop pushing hard and practising. We need to make the relay team and also see how I can achieve the standard for the flat.

There was a story about how the coaches appealed to some of you to jettison your personal events and concentrate on relay alone. Do you think it was a wise decision? Yes, it was; it’s teamwork, and it’s for the glory of the country. We sat around the table and said, Let’s do this. We still had a lot of races this year, and this is my first outdoor. I said, Let me try with the relays, and by next month, I will be competing back-to-back, so it was a good plan.

Team Nigeria came to the African Games with almost 70 percent home-based athletes. Would you say the athletes justified their slots with their performances? The future is good. It’s a great thing because in Nigeria, you have to train yourself, do everything by yourself, and nobody cares until you win. I believe that they are going to do great if they see encouragement from the government, the federation, and the community as well. For an athlete to make it to this level, there is a bright future, so I see it as something they are going to improve.

Most athletes move to the US in the early stages of their careers, but despite having two kids, they decided to return to school. What motivated you to return to school? There is no limit to knowledge, so you have to keep learning. There is nothing special. I just see that we have to keep learning. It’s for the future, so it’s a good thing. It doesn’t stop anything once you have a good schedule for your practice. You can’t be in practice 24 hours so just have some time for practice, class, and some other work. Everything is planned.

How have you been coping with the weather in the US? It’s not easy. Weather changes will affect you mentally, and physically. Ability to withstand it and just try to adapt to the weather, in time, you get used to it.

Have you been able to get over it now? After saying that it was not easy initially, I can confirm that I have overcome my difficulties and am continuing to adapt to the situation.

What should we be expecting from you as an athlete? There is nothing too small for God to do, so we should always expect the best.

How much have you been missing your kids? I miss my kids a lot, but we just have to keep going. Sometimes you just feel like getting a hug from them. But my husband has been there for me, so I will continue to be grateful to him. Apart from God, he has been there for me, helping me all the way, and I am so thankful to him.

You came out on top despite all the barriers, with some other people not making it out like you did. What would be your word of encouragement to those on the verge of giving up? My word of encouragement to them is that when there is life, there is hope, and they should just keep doing their best. In the end, even though it doesn’t work, they will know that they tried their best. Once you are still alive, there is hope, you just keep on and be consistent. At the right time, the bell will ring.