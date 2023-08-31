‘My Husband Has Not Slept With Me For 2 Years’, Wife Tells Court

Ruqayya Mukhtar, a 25-year-old housewife who testified before a Shari’a court in Rigasa, Kaduna State on Thursday said her husband had not had sexual relations with her in two years.

In addition to asking the court to dissolve her marriage to Naziru Hamza, the plaintiff claimed that her spouse had physically abused and ridiculed her.

In his defence, the husband denied all allegations, saying he tried his best to satisfy his wife s3xually.

"Since I go out to seek daily bread, I sometimes come home late and tired but my wife doesn't understand, she always demands intimacy.

Kaduna govt asks court to sentence El-Zakzaky, wife “I oblige many times and sometimes beg her to be patient till the next morning and I don’t beat her,” he said. The judge Malam Anass Khalifa asked the complainant if she had witnesses and she said yes. He adjourned the matter until Sept. 5 for the complainant to present her witnesses.