My husband has never made me turn down any script – UCHENNA MADUKA

Uchenna Nnanna Maduka is a graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State. She hails from Arochukwu in Abia State. The versatile talent known for her acting, producing, modelling, and television appearances, sat down with MUTIAT LAWORE to discuss the significance of indigenous films, the challenges of maintaining a marriage in the public eye, and other relevant topics.

Do you think Nollywood is ready for an international blend, starting with Nollywood stars?

We are more than ready! Can’t you see what we’ve been doing over the years? Isn’t it time we showcased ourselves on the international stage? I think this is the perfect time.

You are doing a lot with indigenous movie productions since you won in the Indigenous Igbo category at the AMVCA a few years back, any reason for that?

Absolutely! As an Igbo woman who loves the Igbo language, I’ve noticed how speaking Igbo is now viewed as “local” or unintelligent, unlike other tribes. So, I’ve taken it upon myself to start promoting the Igbo language. Most of the content I create now is in Igbo and I am happy a lot of people are embracing it. We need to celebrate our culture more.

How has the feedback been so far?

The feedback hasn’t been great, but I believe it will pay off eventually. Rome wasn’t built in a day. Nollywood, which we all celebrate now, went through a lot before it became successful. Passion comes first, and I believe that passion will eventually bring fortune. I’m not worried; I know promoting the Igbo language will pay off someday.

What do you think is causing people to move away from speaking their native languages?

It’s not just Igbo, this issue is affecting all Nigerian languages. People want to sound more American or foreign, and they associate speaking their local languages with being unintelligent. They think that identifying with tradition makes them less intelligent, which is completely wrong. Speaking Igbo doesn’t make me unintelligent; it’s part of who I am.

Would you advocate for producing more indigenous movies?

Of course, I’m doing it myself. But times are hard. People need to invest and make money back. So, you can’t blame anyone if they don’t want to make indigenous content. Indigenous movies are somewhat restricted, but we subtitle in English to reach a wider audience. However, we can’t let our language and culture fade away just because we want to fit into the international space.

Do your children speak Igbo?

Yes, they do. Not 100% yet, but about 40-50%. I realised the importance recently, and now I’ve made a rule, no more English at home. It’s hard, but we’re pushing through, and they understand everything said in Igbo. Slowly, they’re starting to speak it too. In a year or two, we’d have fully integrated it.

What about schools? Don’t you think we should teach more languages, especially in secondary schools?

Absolutely! I’ve brought this up at my children’s school. Why do we only have Yoruba teachers here in Lagos? We’re in Nigeria, and we should teach all three major languages – Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa – so children can interact wherever they find themselves.

With all the marriage crashes we see these days, what advice would you give to young women hoping to get married?

People aren’t preparing themselves properly for marriage. You need to ask yourself why you’re getting married. Is it because your friends are getting married, or because you’re genuinely ready? Marriage is about timing. I married when I was ready, and today I’m enjoying it. Pray about it, and watch your partner carefully; how he treats his sisters and mother will tell you how he’ll treat you. As for men, observe how your future wife treats workers or children. These small things reveal a lot about a person’s character.

Do you think it’s harder for popular people to keep their marriages?

No, it’s not about being popular, it’s about who you are as a person. I’ve been in the public eye, but that doesn’t affect my marriage. It’s the foundation you were raised in that determines how you handle your relationships. Look at Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who have been married for years. It’s not about being a celebrity; it’s about having a solid foundation.

Do you discuss roles with your husband before going on set?

Definitely, we discuss every script on the phone or through emails when he is in Spain, and while in Nigeria it becomes a topic for conversation before hitting the set. Admirably, my hus- band has never made me turn down any script for any reason. However, as a married woman, I’m selective of the roles I play. Meanwhile, I never played abusive roles such as going nude as a single lady, why would I present myself negatively?

What’s your opinion on the idea that in marriages, financial responsibility should be 50-50?

It’s not realistic. Every marriage is different. If your partner doesn’t have much financially, you can do 50 50, but the man is still the head of the family. If you want your wife to split finances equally, then you should help with house chores equally too. It’s about balance. Even if my husband takes care of 100% of the bills, he still helps out with other things at home, and that shows love and support.

What has been a celebrity done for you?

Amazingly, it has offered me lots of privileges and preferential treatments everywhere. Sometimes, though, it denies me freedom of association in public places. Sadly, some people want you to be flying on air because you are a movie personality.

