My Husband Can Kiss As Many Girls On Set – Toyosi Etim

Share

The wife of popular Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Toyosi, has slammed critics as she revealed that her husband is free to kiss as many ladies as he likes on set.

New Telegraph reports that a few weeks ago, some fans expressed concern for the emotional well-being of Toyosi Etim-Effiong following her husband’s romantic role in a new movie with another actress.

The scenes from the new movie that recently premiered featured cosy and touchy moments, including the duo sharing a romantic kiss that quickly became a topic of discussion online.

READ ALSO:

However, in an up-close interview with her husband on a show named “Transparent Talk Show”, Toyosi was unbothered about the romantic movie roles her husband shoots on set.

According to Toyosi, she has been receiving questions from ladies regarding her husband’s work and the role he is always assigned to act.

She disclosed that a lot of people have been asking about her feelings and reactions to it.

In response to their question, Toyosi Etim disclosed that she has no problem with the number of girls her husband kisses on set, noting that he still returns home to her, as his beloved wife.

Toyosi Etim said, “You are my God-ordained husband. You can kiss as many girls as you like”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

