My Husband Assaulted Me, Ruined My Career’ – Olajumoke

Popular bread seller turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, popularly known as Olajumoke Onibread, has disclosed how her estranged husband ruined and assaulted her.

New Telegraph recalls that Olajumoke gained popularity in 2016 after accidentally walking into a photo shoot with British rapper, Tinie Tempah, captured by TY Bello.

However, speaking after a long media silence, Olajumoke on City FM said her ex-husband, Sunday Orisaguna, made her life miserable and destroyed her career.

Sharing her experience with domestic abuse, she said: “We stayed in my husband’s family house at Ire in Osun State and there is no way you stay in such a place that you would not encounter problems.

“My mother-in-law was very hostile towards me and I would have to close my hairdressing shop on time just to go and make dinner at home.

“And it was whatever she told her son that he listened to. He would not hear my own side of the story before beating me.

“Whenever I had a misunderstanding with his mother, he would beat me to the extent that my face and body would be swollen. Sometimes he would even use a belt.

“I would hide what was happening because I didn’t want my mother to hear. She also lived within the same vicinity.

“Before if I reported to her, she would say she didn’t give me out in marriage to anyone. Even my mom’s sister was against me marrying him, as she had lived longer in Ire than me.

“So she knew what she was saying. But there was nothing anyone could do when the pregnancy issue happened.

“So my mum will tell me she did not bless any marriage and she cannot also ask me to leave there, so she did not involve herself in the issue.

“Only those who lived with us knew about the beating. I didn’t tell anyone.

“Fast forward to January 2016 when I wanted to move to Lagos, we were frying Akara for his dad’s remembrance when I had an issue with his elder sister.

“As usual, he beat me up and I decided that I was going to leave, move to Lagos, and start working at the bakery because I had been there before.

“The third day after that incident, I packed my load and brought my two children with me to Lagos because I couldn’t leave them there.

“Getting to the bakery, I had to explain to my friend what happened and she was happy that I had finally left because she was part of the people that warned me about him.

“I was enduring all of it. He didn’t have a job. I was the one going out to hustle. It has been almost four years since we separated. Everything started going down the drain after separation because he started spoiling my name. Since then, things started going down.”

